Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Evolution Of Her Character, Relationship With Triple H
Rhea Ripley has undergone several tweaks to her character, and she recently discussed the matter in a recent interview. Ripley spoke with SPORTbible Australia for a new interview also weighing in on her feud with Edge & Rey Mysterio plus more, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Former NXT Wrestler Spotted at the WWE Performance Center
PWInsider reports that former NXT wrestler Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. He was working there as a guest coach. There’s no word on if there are any plans to bring him back full time. Busick is a former NXT tag...
411mania.com
Bret Hart Appearing With FTR At Big Time Wrestling This Month
Bret Hart is set to manage FTR for an appearance at Big Time Wrestling this month. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer will walk the AEW team to the ring at BTW’s October 22nd event in Brooklyn, New York. FTR are facing Jay Lethal and Homicide at the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique
Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
– Ariel Helwani recently spoke to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for BT Sport ahead of his match with Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins discussed old faces returning to WWE and a name such as Bray Wyatt possibly returning. Rollins also talked about possibly running back his feud with Wyatt, despite the reaction to the finish of their match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Austin Theory Still Enjoys Being Just ‘Theory,’ Explains Why
Austin Theory has his first name back, but he still enjoys just being ‘Theory” and recently explained why. Theory began to be referred as Austin Theory again last month, but spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and explained by he likes just having the one name for his ring name. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’
Fightful reports that on September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. The trademark is related to their NIL – Next in Line program. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.
411mania.com
1PW A New Twist Of Fate Results 10.01.22: Alex Hammerstone, Jamie Hayter, & RVD in Action
– 1PW A New Twist of Fate was held yesterday in Doncaster, England at The Dome. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:. * Robbie X beat Ace Austin. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) beat Nathan Cruz to retain...
411mania.com
Another Match and Segment Set For Monday’s WWE RAW
WWE has announced a match and segment for this Monday’s episode of RAW, which happens in St. Paul, Minnesota. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting. The updated lineup includes:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Mike Chioda On WWE Avoiding Blood, Bringing WarGames to Survivor Series
WWE is bringing WarGames to Survivor Series at the same time as it tries to avoid spilling blood, and Mike Chioda recently weighed in on the matter. The former WWE referee weighed in Triple H’s comments that he doesn’t think blood is necessary for WarGames and more in his latest Monday Mailbag for Ad Free Shows. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland
Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:. *...
411mania.com
SoCal Val Comments On The Negative Stigma About ‘Divas’ In Wrestling
In an interview with Just Alyx, SoCal Val gave her thoughts on the negative stigma around the term ‘Diva’, which was used in WWE for women’s wrestling before 2015. She said: “I have no idea why anyone thought that was a negative term. I understand that word can be used, okay, someone comes in and demands things, they’re a diva. A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn’t for the WWE Divas. And I don’t mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect […] I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers. With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and they’re not not super-sparkly and glamorous…all due respect, those aren’t my type of girls. They’re just not. I wanted to be a Torrie. I wanted to be a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing and things like that. The fact that we can’t look at that period of time and go, ‘there were some great people in that.’
411mania.com
Daniel Cormier Appears on WWE Raw During Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins Segment
Daniel Cormier appeared on tonight’s WWE Raw during the Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins faceoff. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins and Riggle go at each other in dueling promos, during which Cormier appeared by satellite. Cormier, who is serving as the guest referee for the Fight Pit between the two, told them to keep things clean and train right for the show.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 9.30.22
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rampage is back to normal this week and that should make for a decent enough show. You never know what you’re going to get around here, though odds are you’ll get at least one important thing. Other than that though, there is a good chance you’ll be seeing some names who aren’t around on Dynamite very often. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: Dory Funk Jr. Working On Second Memoir, WWE Alum Rick Allen Undergoes Surgery
– Dory Funk Jr. is at work on a second memoir, according to a new report. As previously reported, Funk released his autobiography in August titled The Last of a Great Breed: True Stories From A Career in Pro Wrestling. PWInsider reports that he’s planning to release a second book that will feature more anecdotes from his lengthy career.
411mania.com
Justin Roberts Was Told By Vince McMahon To Tone Down John Cena, Undertaker Introductions
Justin Roberts is known for some of his big introductions, and he recently recalled being told to tone some of them down by Vince McMahon. The AEW announcer appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about how he was told to tone down his introductions for guys like John Cena and Undertaker by McMahon, and you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
The Sandman Recounts Unrealized WCW Stable Plans
Appearing recently in a virtual Captain’s Corner signing, The Sandman shared an anecdote about his earlier years with WCW and what had been planned for him by the promotion at first (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “They flew me to Florida to do a couple of things with Raven. I was going to join his Flock,” Sandman recalled. “Then Kevin Nash gets the book, and I’m being paid from September 10 to March 6 [to do nothing]. Nash calls me over, I go over for his birthday and he says ‘I just got the book and I want to bring you in.'”
Comments / 0