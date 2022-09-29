ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Jim Cramer says 3 things are preventing the market from having a sustained rally

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that Monday's rally won't last because none of the headwinds to the economy have abated. Stocks rebounded on Monday after an ugly end to the month and quarter on Friday, notching the best day since June for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500′s best day since July.
CNBC

Bitcoin rises, Kim Kardashian settles with SEC, and ARK Invest's new collaboration: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Yassine Elmandjra of ARK Invest discusses the investment management firm's new collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors to make Ark's actively managed crypto strategies available to advisors.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Monday — back to 2020 on S&P 500, possible major OPEC+ oil cut

U.S. stock futures bounce as the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields fall on the first trading day of October and the final quarter of a terrible 2022. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since November 2020, finishing out September with its worth monthly performance since March 2020, the month Covid was declared a pandemic. The third-quarter drop marked the third straight quarterly decline on Wall Street.
CNBC

Stock futures rise slightly following relief rally to begin October

Stock futures went up slightly following a broad rally on the first trading day of October – a sharp turn from September, which brought the worst month since March 2020 for the the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 0.05%....
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
CNBC

Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
