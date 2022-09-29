Read full article on original website
The S&P will fall to 3,300: The Chartmaster's bearish call
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on the next big move for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
Diamonds an 'untapped trillion dollar natural resource,' says Diamond Standard CEO Cormac Kinney
Cormac Kinney, Diamond Standard CEO, announces a capital raise. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
Jim Cramer says 3 things are preventing the market from having a sustained rally
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that Monday's rally won't last because none of the headwinds to the economy have abated. Stocks rebounded on Monday after an ugly end to the month and quarter on Friday, notching the best day since June for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500′s best day since July.
Credit Suisse seeks to reassure investors of financial strength amid rising concerns
Shares of Credit Suisse are trading lower after the Financial Times reported that the bank is in talks with major investors to reassure them of its financial health. CNBC's Leslie Picker joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
Billionaire Warren Buffett swears by this inexpensive investing strategy that anyone can try
In the past 20 years, investing in low-cost index funds like the S&P 500 has come to dominate much of the investing landscape. The reason? It's cheaper than investing in most mutual funds, there's far less trading (which increases costs), and the primary structure that is used to invest in index funds — Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), also have tax advantages.
Bitcoin rises, Kim Kardashian settles with SEC, and ARK Invest's new collaboration: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Yassine Elmandjra of ARK Invest discusses the investment management firm's new collaboration with Eaglebrook Advisors to make Ark's actively managed crypto strategies available to advisors.
What Cramer is watching Monday — back to 2020 on S&P 500, possible major OPEC+ oil cut
U.S. stock futures bounce as the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields fall on the first trading day of October and the final quarter of a terrible 2022. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since November 2020, finishing out September with its worth monthly performance since March 2020, the month Covid was declared a pandemic. The third-quarter drop marked the third straight quarterly decline on Wall Street.
Stock futures rise slightly following relief rally to begin October
Stock futures went up slightly following a broad rally on the first trading day of October – a sharp turn from September, which brought the worst month since March 2020 for the the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 0.05%....
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
Op-ed: The fourth quarter begins, and here is what the 2022 bear market has taught us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Japan's Nikkei 225 rises 2%; Asia-Pacific markets trade higher after U.S. stocks surge
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.19% in early trade, and the Topix index was 2.44% higher. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.81% on its return to trade after a holiday. The Kosdaq added 2.24%. MSCI's broadest index...
Cramer's lightning round: I'm very bullish on Disney
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and more
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
Rivian says it's on pace to meet 2022 goals after production grew 67% in the third quarter
Rivian's third-quarter production jumped 67% from the second quarter, to over 7,000 vehicles. The California EV startup confirmed that it remains on track to build 25,000 EVs in 2022, in line with its March guidance. Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive said Monday that it produced over 7,000 vehicles in the...
