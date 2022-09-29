According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO