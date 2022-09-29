ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treutlen County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Treutlen County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
County
Treutlen County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy