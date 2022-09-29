Read full article on original website
Widespread Power Outage Impacts City of Statesboro Wednesday | Power companies are ready for IAN
Businesses and residents across the City of Statesboro experienced city wide power outages Wednesday morning. This is believed to be early effects of Hurricane Ian. The first brief power outage occurred around 10:19 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. This was followed by several more brief outages and then one lasting about 20 minutes.
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
