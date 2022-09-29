Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Two Oconto County residents found dead, deputies arrest 27-year-old
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Oconto County residents were found dead Sunday and northeast Wisconsin deputies have arrested a person of interest. According to a release, the Oconto County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about two people not breathing and with no pulse outside a home in the 1200 block of Melissa Blvd. in the Town of Little Suamico around 9 a.m. on Oct 2.
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaunee County sheriff's deputy charged with stalking
Many types of items are being collected by a church in De Pere and by police outside a supermarket in Neenah. A 75-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were found outside their home. A 27-year-old person of interest was taken into custody in Oconto. Two dead in Little Suamico, 1 person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc
A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
WBAY Green Bay
Local donation drives to help Hurricane Ian victims
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - People here in Wisconsin are looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian down south. The images and stories still coming out of Florida don’t feel so far away for Luke Farwell, pastor at First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere. “We can’t...
Fox11online.com
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Active call for service in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police make 3 arrests, eject 8 at Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A handful of people were not able to watch the Green Bay Packers win in overtime against the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls for service during Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Those calls resulted in three arrests and eight ejections.
seehafernews.com
Brown County Woman Sentenced in Manitowoc Child Neglect Case
A Brown County woman has been sentenced in a child neglect case in Manitowoc. Holly A. Booher, whose permanent residence is listed as being in Green Bay, was previously found guilty due to a no-contest plea on two counts of Neglecting a Child – Harm Did Not Occur. Judge...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes
Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
Comments / 0