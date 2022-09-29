Q&A: Get to know Apache Junction USD Governing Board candidates: Top 3 issues

Five candidates for two Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 seats have filed signatures to be on the ballot at the Nov. 8 election.

According to the Pinal County Superintendent’s Office, the candidates are Chelsea Connolly, Valerie Fleming, Barbara Kanzler, Dena Kimble and Gail Ross.

AJUSD has three elementary schools, a junior high school and a high school. The district is from Meridian Road on the west to the town of Queen Valley on the east and from the Goldfield Mountains to the north, south into the San Tan Corridor. Communities served include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and unincorporated Pinal County land in-between.

As the election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each candidate to get their opinions on various topics.

In this, the third in the Q&A series, we ask candidates, “What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?”

As the election gets closer, keep an eye on yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent and the print edition of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent for more from the Q&A series.

***

Barbara Kanzler

Barbara “Ms. K” Kanzler, 65, retired in May 2021 from AJUSD. She has a masters degree in education administration, a masters degree in special education and is a certified student assistance counselor.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

1. COVID-19 taught us many lessons, especially to those of us who experienced unexpected decisions. While we saw many students excel with an “online” curriculum, many students struggled to find their way. In-person, teacher-led curriculum must be supported through state and federal grants. This would give more teacher assistant support such as para-professionals to work with our students one-on-one in a classroom environment where everyone thrives. At the high school level, a solid credit recovery program with various options must continue support student graduation goals.

2. AJUSD must continue to provide the most comprehensive academic programming for our advanced students and would support a solid program giving these college-bound prospects an edge.

3. I have always supported local businesses and continue to see AJUSD graduates working in many of our local establishments. I would continue to support a solid workforce readiness/apprenticeship program that would give our vocational minded students an edge in today’s current job market.

***

Dena Kimble

Dena Kimble, 57, is owner of Liberty Case Inc. and manager of Kimble Law Firm. Education includes American Institute of Interior Design, 2007; and Institute of Paralegal Studies, 1996.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

The three most important issues facing AJUSD are school funding, attracting and retaining quality teachers and ensuring our campuses are safe and secure. Undoubtedly, these are issues faced by school districts throughout our state. School finances can be improved by attracting new families and business to our community. Improving our children’s educational experience and offering more programs and opportunities to our students will increase enrollment and funding. Additionally, quality teachers must be offered incentives to remain at AJUSD. This includes offering a competitive wage, being supportive of their efforts and providing them with the tools, training and equipment they need to succeed. Finally, campus safety must be attained by ensuring that buildings are secure and partnering with our police department so that a school resource officer is always present.

***

Gail Ross

Gail Ross, 64, works at Woolf Eye Care in Gilbert. She has an associates degree in applied science.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

School safety. I hope we never have any of the horror of school shootings come to Apache Junction. We need to be proactive and put many safeguards in place. One idea would be to have all doors locked after the students are in classes. Anyone that comes to the school during the day needs to come through one main door. That door would be locked and monitored with a camera. A security guard would have them announce who they are and why they are here before entry is allowed. Another idea is to have retired police and military veterans with licensed firearms in the school in case there is any incident.

Smaller class sizes. This will allow more teacher/student engagement. Most people learn quicker when their specific questions are answered about the new topic. Also some students learn visually and others need a hands on approach. Smaller class sizes allows these individual needs to be addressed.

Transgender ideology. School officials are not a substitute for parents/guardians. If a child adopts this belief for himself or herself, this is a family matter and should be treated as such. Family counseling could be recommended to determine how the student can navigate this belief. The school should be neutral and inform the parent/guardian of any pertinent information.

***

Chelsea Connolly

Chelsea Connolly, 36, has worked at Academy Mortgage Corp. for 12 years. Education includes high school, college and an MLO license.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD? Please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

The three most important issues would be declining enrollment, challenges with being competitive in all areas of pay for our staff, and lack of funding from the federal and state level to support education (Arizona is ranked one of the lowest funded states). Low state and federal funding for education creates inequities across the board for students and staff. The lack of funding makes it hard for us to offer competitive pay, which affects our ability to recruit and retain our staff. Not having the funding for our student programs and staff is a factor in our declining enrollment which brings us full circle to our initial problem, lack of funding. These are things we have always made a priority and I will continue to work with the board as a whole and the superintendent to try and help resolve these issues.

***

Valerie Fleming

Valerie Fleming, 32, was a special education teacher at Apache Junction High School for the last four years and is currently working as a special education teacher with another school. She declined the contract with the district that she was offered for this school year in order to run for the school board instead. Fleming has a master’s of education degree in special education.

She is on Facebook @votevaleriefleming. Her website is votevaleriefleming.com .

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD? Please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected.

• 1: Budget. Funds are available but not implemented efficiently. We should not have to ask voters to pay more in taxes to support endeavors whenever there are instances of too many administrators on some campuses or too many office staff and thus funds that can be redirected elsewhere. Reexamining the budget will create more educational opportunities for our kids.

• 2: Safety. The ongoing focus has been to put two resource officers on two campuses, however that is not sufficient for potential emergency situations. Putting enclosed fencing around campuses (this circles back to the budget re-examining issue) with single entry/exit points should be a consideration, as this will immediately eliminate outside access to the campuses. Ever since being hired with AJUSD, the lack of security and fencing has always been extremely shocking to me, especially with the gun violence happening too frequently on school grounds.

• 3: Academics. We have the potential for greatness within our student body but we don’t have an environment conducive to that level of success. Our district needs involvement at all levels. Having the occasional silent classroom observation from a board member or administrator does not build relationships. Our kids are more than numbers and data on state assessments and that needs acknowledged regularly, not just when school letter grades are being posted or at the beginning of the school year. When our kids feel valued at school, they’re also less likely to ditch class or vape or use drugs etc. This is where my “lead with love” motto comes from. If a plant fails to grow in its environment, you alter the environment, not the plant. Just like plants, our students in this district are perfect as they are and they need the opportunity to flourish.