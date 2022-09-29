ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Q&A: Get to know Apache Junction USD Governing Board candidates: Top 3 issues

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKKOd_0iFmMzbx00

Five candidates for two Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 seats have filed signatures to be on the ballot at the Nov. 8 election.

According to the Pinal County Superintendent’s Office, the candidates are Chelsea Connolly, Valerie Fleming, Barbara Kanzler, Dena Kimble and Gail Ross.

AJUSD has three elementary schools, a junior high school and a high school. The district is from Meridian Road on the west to the town of Queen Valley on the east and from the Goldfield Mountains to the north, south into the San Tan Corridor. Communities served include Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and unincorporated Pinal County land in-between.

As the election nears, the Independent is conducting Q&As with each candidate to get their opinions on various topics.

In this, the third in the Q&A series, we ask candidates, “What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?”

As the election gets closer, keep an eye on yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent and the print edition of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent for more from the Q&A series.

***

Barbara Kanzler

Barbara “Ms. K” Kanzler, 65, retired in May 2021 from AJUSD. She has a masters degree in education administration, a masters degree in special education and is a certified student assistance counselor.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

1. COVID-19 taught us many lessons, especially to those of us who experienced unexpected decisions. While we saw many students excel with an “online” curriculum, many students struggled to find their way. In-person, teacher-led curriculum must be supported through state and federal grants. This would give more teacher assistant support such as para-professionals to work with our students one-on-one in a classroom environment where everyone thrives. At the high school level, a solid credit recovery program with various options must continue support student graduation goals.

2. AJUSD must continue to provide the most comprehensive academic programming for our advanced students and would support a solid program giving these college-bound prospects an edge.

3. I have always supported local businesses and continue to see AJUSD graduates working in many of our local establishments. I would continue to support a solid workforce readiness/apprenticeship program that would give our vocational minded students an edge in today’s current job market.

***

Dena Kimble

Dena Kimble, 57, is owner of Liberty Case Inc. and manager of Kimble Law Firm. Education includes American Institute of Interior Design, 2007; and Institute of Paralegal Studies, 1996.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

The three most important issues facing AJUSD are school funding, attracting and retaining quality teachers and ensuring our campuses are safe and secure. Undoubtedly, these are issues faced by school districts throughout our state. School finances can be improved by attracting new families and business to our community. Improving our children’s educational experience and offering more programs and opportunities to our students will increase enrollment and funding. Additionally, quality teachers must be offered incentives to remain at AJUSD. This includes offering a competitive wage, being supportive of their efforts and providing them with the tools, training and equipment they need to succeed. Finally, campus safety must be attained by ensuring that buildings are secure and partnering with our police department so that a school resource officer is always present.

***

Gail Ross

Gail Ross, 64, works at Woolf Eye Care in Gilbert. She has an associates degree in applied science.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD — please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

  • School safety. I hope we never have any of the horror of school shootings come to Apache Junction. We need to be proactive and put many safeguards in place. One idea would be to have all doors locked after the students are in classes. Anyone that comes to the school during the day needs to come through one main door. That door would be locked and monitored with a camera. A security guard would have them announce who they are and why they are here before entry is allowed. Another idea is to have retired police and military veterans with licensed firearms in the school in case there is any incident.
  • Smaller class sizes. This will allow more teacher/student engagement. Most people learn quicker when their specific questions are answered about the new topic. Also some students learn visually and others need a hands on approach. Smaller class sizes allows these individual needs to be addressed.
  • Transgender ideology. School officials are not a substitute for parents/guardians. If a child adopts this belief for himself or herself, this is a family matter and should be treated as such. Family counseling could be recommended to determine how the student can navigate this belief. The school should be neutral and inform the parent/guardian of any pertinent information.

***

Chelsea Connolly

Chelsea Connolly, 36, has worked at Academy Mortgage Corp. for 12 years. Education includes high school, college and an MLO license.

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD? Please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected?:

The three most important issues would be declining enrollment, challenges with being competitive in all areas of pay for our staff, and lack of funding from the federal and state level to support education (Arizona is ranked one of the lowest funded states). Low state and federal funding for education creates inequities across the board for students and staff. The lack of funding makes it hard for us to offer competitive pay, which affects our ability to recruit and retain our staff. Not having the funding for our student programs and staff is a factor in our declining enrollment which brings us full circle to our initial problem, lack of funding. These are things we have always made a priority and I will continue to work with the board as a whole and the superintendent to try and help resolve these issues.

***

Valerie Fleming

Valerie Fleming, 32, was a special education teacher at Apache Junction High School for the last four years and is currently working as a special education teacher with another school. She declined the contract with the district that she was offered for this school year in order to run for the school board instead. Fleming has a master’s of education degree in special education.

She is on Facebook @votevaleriefleming. Her website is votevaleriefleming.com .

What do you believe are the three most important issues facing AJUSD? Please describe the approach you would take to solve each of these issues if elected.

• 1: Budget. Funds are available but not implemented efficiently. We should not have to ask voters to pay more in taxes to support endeavors whenever there are instances of too many administrators on some campuses or too many office staff and thus funds that can be redirected elsewhere. Reexamining the budget will create more educational opportunities for our kids.

• 2: Safety. The ongoing focus has been to put two resource officers on two campuses, however that is not sufficient for potential emergency situations. Putting enclosed fencing around campuses (this circles back to the budget re-examining issue) with single entry/exit points should be a consideration, as this will immediately eliminate outside access to the campuses. Ever since being hired with AJUSD, the lack of security and fencing has always been extremely shocking to me, especially with the gun violence happening too frequently on school grounds.

• 3: Academics. We have the potential for greatness within our student body but we don’t have an environment conducive to that level of success. Our district needs involvement at all levels. Having the occasional silent classroom observation from a board member or administrator does not build relationships. Our kids are more than numbers and data on state assessments and that needs acknowledged regularly, not just when school letter grades are being posted or at the beginning of the school year. When our kids feel valued at school, they’re also less likely to ditch class or vape or use drugs etc. This is where my “lead with love” motto comes from. If a plant fails to grow in its environment, you alter the environment, not the plant. Just like plants, our students in this district are perfect as they are and they need the opportunity to flourish.

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

QC inks another big water deal to meet town needs

Queen Creek has taken the next step toward its stated goal of achieving water independence by agreeing to buy 500,000 acre-feet of water from a group of landowners and farmers in Maricopa and La Paz counties for $30-million. The sellers are part of the Harquahala Valley Water Association in areas...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Queen Valley, AZ
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
oucampus.org

921 W University Drive #1099

Mesa. Univeristy/Extension, 2 bed, 2.5th, patio yard - Highly sought after double master bedroom floor plan in Discovery. Meticulously maintained by the owner with stainless steel glass top stove/oven and dishwasher. Cherry wood laminate flooring in living and bedrooms, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Patio fence backyard. Water, sewer and trash included.
MESA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

GPS poised to expand parental access to schools

A father last week claimed that Gilbert Public Schools violated his parental rights when a teacher refused to hand over his daughter’s school work for inspection. “I am being denied involvement with my daughter’s education in Oak Tree Elementary,” Devin Paul Gillilea told the Governing Board Sept 27.
GILBERT, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

City Council may adopt new rental curbs

Short-term rentals will soon be required to register with the city to stay in business in Scottsdale. Armed with a recently enacted state law, City Council is set to vote on an ordinance on Oct. 25 that would go into effect Christmas Eve requiring the name, address, phone number and email address for the owner or owner’s agent, the rental’s rental address and proof of compliance with transaction privilege tax license requirements.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#High School#School Board Election#Election Local#Ajusd#Communities
AZFamily

Raw video: Strong thunderstorms hit Prescott Airport

Strong, gusty wind hit the Valley, including Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, south Phoenix and Avondale. Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST. |. The burn scar left behind by the Pipeline Fire will be impacting Flagstaff...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
oucampus.org

623 W Guadalupe Rd #254

ADORABLE CONDO FOR RENT! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is remodeled and ready to go! Featuring cherry cabinets and newer carpet and tile! Fridge and full-sized washer and dryer included! There's even a community pool! Hurry to this one! **SORRY, NO CATS**. No Cats Allowed. Location. 623 W...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
ARIZONA STATE
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here

Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy