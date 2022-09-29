Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Welcome to the fourth quarter. It's been a rough year for stocks, and it doesn't look like markets' luck will turn around dramatically, if at all, during the final three months. All three major averages on Friday closed out a losing quarter and a losing month, with the Dow closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. They have all suffered three consecutive losing quarters as well. Can it get any more grim, at least for stocks? The economy is still running hot despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to cool it off with an aggressive rate-hike plan. Read live market updates here.

