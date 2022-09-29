ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Options Action: The energy trade

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what options traders are saying about the energy trade. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Guy Adami
CNBC

‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
BUSINESS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Welcome to the fourth quarter. It's been a rough year for stocks, and it doesn't look like markets' luck will turn around dramatically, if at all, during the final three months. All three major averages on Friday closed out a losing quarter and a losing month, with the Dow closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. They have all suffered three consecutive losing quarters as well. Can it get any more grim, at least for stocks? The economy is still running hot despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to cool it off with an aggressive rate-hike plan. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmax#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investopedia#Cnbc
CNBC

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement

One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
MARKETS
CNBC

Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
STOCKS
CNBC

Americans are suffering from 'recession fatigue,' report finds

After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

CCTV Script 03/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 3, 2022. Since autumn is coming, the college football, NFL seasons, and MLB playoffs are just around the corner. Many Americans will splurge on their favorite sporting events, like buying live game tickets, souvenirs, and more.
NFL
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Apple is still the ‘greatest stock of all time’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy