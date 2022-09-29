Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Options Action: The energy trade
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at what options traders are saying about the energy trade. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Diamonds an 'untapped trillion dollar natural resource,' says Diamond Standard CEO Cormac Kinney
Cormac Kinney, Diamond Standard CEO, announces a capital raise. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
CNBC
OPEC+ cuts would aggravate global oil inventories already in 'shambles,' says GasBuddy's De Haan
Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, on what happens if OPEC+ cuts production. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The S&P will fall to 3,300: The Chartmaster's bearish call
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on the next big move for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
CNBC
‘The Fed is breaking things’ – Here’s what has Wall Street on edge as risks rise around the world
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
CNBC
Billionaire Warren Buffett swears by this inexpensive investing strategy that anyone can try
In the past 20 years, investing in low-cost index funds like the S&P 500 has come to dominate much of the investing landscape. The reason? It's cheaper than investing in most mutual funds, there's far less trading (which increases costs), and the primary structure that is used to invest in index funds — Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), also have tax advantages.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Welcome to the fourth quarter. It's been a rough year for stocks, and it doesn't look like markets' luck will turn around dramatically, if at all, during the final three months. All three major averages on Friday closed out a losing quarter and a losing month, with the Dow closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. They have all suffered three consecutive losing quarters as well. Can it get any more grim, at least for stocks? The economy is still running hot despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to cool it off with an aggressive rate-hike plan. Read live market updates here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement
One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.
CNBC
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
CNBC
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
CNBC
Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and more
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
CNBC
Australia stocks jump after smaller-than-expected rate hike; Asia markets rise
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street rallied overnight. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.79% in early trade, and the Topix index was 2.99% higher. South Korea's Kospi advanced 2.44% on its return to trade after a holiday. The Kosdaq added 2.86%. MSCI's broadest index...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30. Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan....
CNBC
Americans are suffering from 'recession fatigue,' report finds
After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
CNBC
CCTV Script 03/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 3, 2022. Since autumn is coming, the college football, NFL seasons, and MLB playoffs are just around the corner. Many Americans will splurge on their favorite sporting events, like buying live game tickets, souvenirs, and more.
NFL・
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Apple is still the ‘greatest stock of all time’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
CNBC
Op-ed: The fourth quarter begins, and here is what the 2022 bear market has taught us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
Comments / 0