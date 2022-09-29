ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

WRBL Puppy Picks “PJ” chooses between #2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas

By Rex Castillo
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday, a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.


In our third episode of this season’s Puppy Picks we have 5 year old “PJ”, a pit bull mix. While he’s an older dog he has plenty of energy for long walks. The Humane society of Harris County says “PJ” is best suited for a home with older children, 10 years or older. “PJ” does have a lot of love to give but doesn’t get along great with other pets, and works best if he’s the only pet in the home.


In this week’s SEC on CBS game between #2 Alabama and #20 Arkansas. “PJ” picked the Crimson Tide to defeated the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. You can watch the Tide face the Hogs on WRBL, kick off is set for 3:30 pm Eastern.


If you’re interested in adopting “PJ”, please contact the Harris County Humane Society at (706)-582-3007.

