Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory

Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Massive fight breaks out in stands at Ole Miss game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss students were not as concerned with Lane Kiffin’s fourth-down play calling, or whether the Rebels could hold off a late push from Will Levis and Kentucky in an undefeated showdown in Oxford. No, a brawl in the student section held their focus as several sportcoat-wearing students with...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss Twitter account hilariously trolls Kentucky after Week 5 victory

It’s almost basketball season. Ole Miss’ twitter account made sure to remind Kentucky football of that Saturday after downing the No. 7 Wildcats, 22-19. Ole Miss improved to 5-0 following the win while Kentucky falls to 4-1. Wildcat fans have had better days. Ole Miss isn’t used to...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky assistant rips 'dudes taking shots' at Will Levis after Ole Miss loss

Kentucky assistant coach Vince Marrow didn’t mince words when defending his starting quarterback Saturday evening. Kentucky fell to 4-1 against Ole Miss in Oxford Saturday. Will Levis struggled, fumbling away Kentucky’s final chance to tie or convert the go-ahead score with 1 minutes remaining. The Wildcats fell all the same, 22-19.
LEXINGTON, KY

