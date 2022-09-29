Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Activities abound in Nodaway County this fall
• September 29 – October 21 – Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s hats and gloves to be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms. Items can be dropped at the Nodaway News Leader. • October 1 – Junk for Jesus at the First United Methodist...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville recognizes JoAnn Townsend’s property
JoAnn Townsend, owner of the property located at 218 South Munn Avenue, who is shown with her granddaughter Kelby Townsend, was honored by Maryville Mayor Tye Parson as the September winner of the Beautification Award Program. Townsend spends a lot of her free time maintaining her beautiful flowers. Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set of criteria.
nodawaynews.com
St. Francis Foundation welcomes 2 new board members
After the retirement of two long-standing board members: Jim Jacoby and Kay Wilson, the St. Francis Foundation has welcomed two new board members during the 2022 fiscal year. “We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions our retiring board members made that allowed us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “As we look back on their many years of service, we know that we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work they did.”
nodawaynews.com
Motorcycle rides are announced
Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
Life Chain will be in Downtown Maryville
The National Life Chain will be from 2 to 3 pm, Sunday, October 2 on the east side of Main Street in downtown Maryville. Signs will be available in front of the courthouse at 1:45 pm. It is a quiet prayer vigil proclaiming the value life at all stages. For...
nodawaynews.com
Spoofhound infielders get together in a huddle before the first pitch
The Maryville Spoofhound Softball Team beat Bishop LeBlond 7-4 September 27 in Maryville to move to 6-10 on the season. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Spoofhounds, now with a couple weeks left in the season, it feels like it’s all coming together for first year coach Sammey Bunch. After going on an eight game losing streak during two weeks in the start of September, the team has now rattled off three straight wins, including a 19-4 drumming over St. Pius X September 22. Bunch is feeling good about how her first year has gone so far.
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County Youth to celebrate National 4-H Week: October 2-8
Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, “Opportunity4All,” is a campaign that was created to identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million youth across America.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
Comments / 0