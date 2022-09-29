Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Photo
Few things in Ohio, if any, are as special as football season in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a national championship-caliber team on the field this year. Ohio State is off to an undefeated start to the season. Off the field, the Buckeyes cheerleading unit is as...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News
A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Look: Laura Rutledge's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon
ESPN's Laura Rutledge channeled some of her inner "Yellowstone" with her outfit on Saturday. On Twitter, one Rutledge's colleagues shared a photo of the SEC Network reporter, captioning the post:. "SEC Nation host/Yellowstone enthusiast." Rutledge even dropped a GIF from the critically acclaimed drama series in the replies. She didn't...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews' side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week. Andrews' personal brand is now three years old. "It’s a BIG day for our...
Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News
Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video
A viral video of a cheerleader getting into a physical fight is trending on social media today. In the video, the cheerleader appears to getting into it with someone, before she's had enough. "This cheerleader bout that life," the account tweeted. The video of the cheerleader fight has gone viral.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning
The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Look: NFL World Is Stunned By Aaron Rodgers Sunday
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw just four interceptions all season last year, on way to being named the MVP of the league. He hasn't had double-digit interceptions in more than a decade, when he threw 11 in 2010. Rodgers is on pace for a pretty stunning mark, though. The Packers...
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE・
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
