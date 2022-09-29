Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana high school junior only one to get perfect score on 2022 college-level calculus exam
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northern Indiana student, Felix Zhang, has aced a college-level calculus exam designed for high school students. He aced the Advanced Placement Calculus AB Exam with 108 points. The 16-year-old junior is the only student in the world to have passed with a perfect score for 2022.
casscountyonline.com
Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
warricknews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kokomo, IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
wbaa.org
“The hypocrisy is outstanding” MeToo Purdue calls for resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliation
MeToo Purdue held a rally Friday, calling for the resignation of campus leaders found guilty of retaliating against students who came forward with sexual assault allegations. Last week, a jury found Purdue University guilty of retaliation and treating a student differently because she was a woman. That included Purdue’s Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President for Ethics and Compliance Alyssa Rollock.
Who will be Tippecanoe County’s next top cop?
In front of the half-filled McCutcheon High School auditorium, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith laughed after Republican challenger Jason Huber joked if he wanted his 30 seconds back. “We’ve both been in law enforcement for a while, we’re going to say a lot of the same things,” Goldsmith said....
95.3 MNC
Boy rescued from grain wagon in Pulaski County
A 9-year-old boy was rescued from a grain wagon in Pulaski County. The incident happened on Tuesday, Sep. 27. Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and used metal sheets to stabilize the child who was trapped in the corn. Medaryville fire and EMS crews then arrived and used a grain...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Police investigating shooting, stabbing at Briarwood Apartments
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing and shooting at Briarwood Apartments. According to police a call came in around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Police say both incidents are related. LPD says one female was shot and another female was stabbed. Both females have been taken to local...
readthereporter.com
Huskies lower the boom on Tipton
Before Hamilton Heights took to the field with Tipton for its annual rivalry game for The Hammer, Huskies coach Jon Kirschner pointed out that the last time Heights had won that Hammer was back when Sterling Weatherford – now playing for the Chicago Bears – was on the Huskies team.
Purdue shocks Gophers, handing them first loss of season
The touted Gophers fall to 4-1.
2-year-old dies after being pulled from White County creek
An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from the Big Monon Creek.
