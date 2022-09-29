'Mayor of Kingstown' Star Dianne Wiest Talks Season 1 'Rage' and 'Injustices' Amid Paramount+ Series Blu-ray Release (Exclusive)

Coolio was seemingly in good health before his passing, so much so that he was still touring. The rapper died unexpectedly at the age of 59 on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Reports reveal he was in the area to take care of business for his passport as he was preparing to visit Germany in the days ahead. But as it turns out, it wasn't the only thing on his plate. TMZ reports he was set to appear on one of Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out. Sources told the media outlet he was scheduled to appear in Atlanta to film an episode of the VH1 show Tuesday, Sept. 20 but he was forced to cancel last minute.

