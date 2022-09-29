'Mayor of Kingstown' Star Dianne Wiest Talks Season 1 'Rage' and 'Injustices' Amid Paramount+ Series Blu-ray Release (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
'The Infernal Machine' Star Guy Pearce Talks 'Memento' Comparisons of 'Innovative' Paramount Thriller (Exclusive)
There is no denying that the 2002 neo-noir mystery film Memento was a career-defining role for Guy Pearce, and the actor has delivered another gripping thriller in his new project, The Infernal Machine. In the tense Paramount Pictures movie — written and directed by Andrew Hunt — Pearce plays Bruce Cogburn, a controversial author whose novel, The Infernal Machine, sparked a terrible tragedy. Now a recluse, Bruce begins receiving letters from an obsessed fan as he is attempting to write his second novel. Eventually, Bruce will be forced down a deadly path that brings his dark past into the light.
Coolio Missed Major TV Gig Before His Death
Coolio was seemingly in good health before his passing, so much so that he was still touring. The rapper died unexpectedly at the age of 59 on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Reports reveal he was in the area to take care of business for his passport as he was preparing to visit Germany in the days ahead. But as it turns out, it wasn't the only thing on his plate. TMZ reports he was set to appear on one of Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out. Sources told the media outlet he was scheduled to appear in Atlanta to film an episode of the VH1 show Tuesday, Sept. 20 but he was forced to cancel last minute.
'Queer as Folk' Reboot Canceled: What to Know
Last week, fans learned that Peacock has canceled its revival of Queer as Folk. Series creator Stephen Dunn announced the news on social media, thanking fans for their support and the cast and crew for their dedication. Fans were more outraged, wondering why this bastion of LGBTQ+ culture needed to have such a short life on the air.
HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show
The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
Australian Director Robert Connolly on His Family Adventure Film ‘Blueback’: “Our Goal Was to Inspire a Love of the Ocean” (Exclusive)
After exploring the devastations of drought in his 2020 acclaimed thriller The Dry, Australian director Robert Connolly takes a deep dive into the majestic world beneath the ocean’s surface in Blueback, his forthcoming environmentalist family film starring Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana. Blueback is loosely based on Booker Prize nominee Tim Winton’s critically acclaimed novella of the same name. Connolly spent over 20 years developing the project, which he also co-wrote. He describes it as “a family-friendly celebration of the natural world.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Another Round' Director Thomas Vinterberg's Debut TV Drama 'Families Like Ours' Sets Cast as Production StartsThe...
'Ghosts' Season 2: Pete's Feelings Surface for Alberta in Hilarious Sneak Peek at 'Alberta's Podcast'
The notion of questionable endings thanks to true crime podcasts is not only an interest for the living but as we learn in the newest episode of Ghosts, even spirits are big fans of the genre! In a sneak peek first look at Thursday's all-night episode "Alberta's Podcast" airing at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, the Woodstone B&B spirits are listening to a podcast about a gruesome murder — something Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) also reveals to Sam (Rose McIver) is just "called radio, what you're describing is radio." But as the podcast piques mass interest among the Woodstone residents, Pete (Richie Moriarty) suggests Alberta should get her own as a way to solve her mysterious death, though he does it most nervously.
'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Set 3-Part Crossover
CBS is finally bringing all three NCIS shows into one case. The network is reportedly planning a crossover that will involve NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles. This will be the first time LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell's team will meet up with Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
Meet the 'Game of Thrones' Actor Jumping Into the 'Yellowstone' Universe
The upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1923, will feature beloved Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn. Flynn is best known in the U.S. for playing Bronn, the sellsword who became incredibly close to House Lannister on HBO's fantasy drama. Deadline recently reported that he is joining the Yellowstone franchise, but it's not clear yet how similar his new character might be.
'Ghosts' Season 2: Sam Reveals Return of 'Creepy Todd' to Woodstone Spirits in First Look Clip
Ghosts Season 2, Episode 2 will feature a blast from the past, but this time not in the form of a lingering spirit. In a sneak peek clip shared with PopCulture.com on Monday, the sitcom promised the return of "Creepy Todd" Pearlman played by Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll for the upcoming episode, "Alberta's Podcast" airing Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Even more surprisingly, it looks like Sam (Rose McIver) will be the one to invite him back into the house!
'Real Housewives of New York City' Almost Cast Major Rapper
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York would have looked a lot different if the rapper they had their eyes on made the cut. TMZ reports Remy Ma, who has starred on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York, was recommended by its season standout Eboni K. Williams to be a cast member on the show. Producers fell in love with the rapper during her virtual casting audition and wanted to move forward with her. But things changed when they discovered Remy doesn't live in New York full-time. Her casting came at a time when producers were looking to diversify the series and give a more realistic look to the franchise in terms of demographics.
Cary Grant Biopic Set to Star 'Harry Potter' Actor in Lead Role
A movie based on the life of Hollywood icon Cary Grant is now in production, with Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs in the lead role. Simply titled Archie, the movie will be written by Jeff Pope, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated script for Philomena with Steve Coogan. ITV Studios is producing the film for its upcoming streaming service ITVX, with BritBox International.
Lindsay Lohan's First Netflix Christmas Movie Offers Sneak Peek Tease
Netflix offered a sneak peek at Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas movie on Monday: Falling for Christmas. Lohan stars as a spoiled hotel heiress who experiences total amnesia after a skiing accident in this Netflix original film. She finds herself alone with a handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.
