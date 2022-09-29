Read full article on original website
Week 4: Colts offensive line disaster, Ryan’s fumbles, Titans dominance continues
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 24-17 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A full breakdown of the worst run blocking performance of the Frank Reich era is on the way, complete with grades for every member of the Colts offense. The numbers inside Matt Ryan's day, from his lights-out second half, to a historically bad fumble trend, and the offense's first quarter struggles are also included. Petar sprinkles in a few more eye-popping concerns for the Colts offense, starting with its inability to score at any juncture in games. Plus: a full breakdown is on the way of Shaquille Leonard's 16 snaps of action before a frightening collision knocked the all-pro linebacker out of the game. A quick turnaround is ahead with Thursday Night Football in Denver, and an update on Jonathan Taylor, who exited the loss to the Titans late with an ankle injury, is ahead in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
All Indiana Bets: October 2, 2022 (NFL Week 4)
The Zone: September 30, 2022
Colts’ Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan fumbled twice in the Colts’ 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of 23 set by Kerry Collins in 2001 and matched by Daunte Culpepper in 2002.
Henry reigns as Titans hold off Colts for 24-17 victory
NBA All-Star committee marks 500 days from game day in Indianapolis
Colts tight ends have career days in loss to Titans
Super Bowl champ LeGarrette Blount throws punches at youth football game, police say
Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount threw punches following a youth football game on Saturday, police told Fox News Digital. An investigation is ongoing.
