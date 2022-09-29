Read full article on original website
WJLA
One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. special education students disproportionately suspended, review finds
Students with disabilities in Virginia’s largest school system are disproportionately suspended compared to their peers without disabilities, according to the findings of a two-year review of Fairfax County Public Schools’ special education program. The Fairfax County School Board will be briefed Tuesday on findings of a review of...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
Augusta Free Press
Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
WJLA
'Supporting them the best way we can': a renewed focus on teacher retention in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Amid an ongoing teacher shortage that's impacting school systems across the country, leaders at Alexandria City Public Schools say teacher retention is just as important as teacher recruitment. "Perhaps even more so," said ACPS interim superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt. "Knowing we are in a shortage...
WJLA
DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents
Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WJLA
Wilson says Alexandria has benefited from climate change program Youngkin wants to end
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — City of Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said his city is on the front lines of the impacts of climate change. “A 99-75 year storm event is happening four times in three years,” said Wilson. After storms, 7News has shown you the frequent and often...
recordpatriot.com
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student
A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments
WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Thoughts about our past, present and future
My family moved to Prince William County about 35 years ago. As my wife and I were driving to Costco recently, I asked her where we bought a Japanese-style screen when we were furnishing our new home. She responded, “Hechinger.”. That started a conversation about businesses that are no...
WJLA
Concerns rise over delayed opening of Potomac Yard Metro Station in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria’s mayor and others in the city are expressing deep frustration after Metro’s announcement that the opening of the future Potomac Yard station will be delayed, yet again. “Clearly what’s happening right now, and the oversight that WMATA is providing, is not sufficient,”...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Gun laws and driver's licenses
Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver's licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
Genealogy tests give answers to family of Virginia missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister’s high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
