Loudoun County, VA

WJLA

One-on-One: Lauren Shernoff pledges transparency in Loudoun County school board race

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
wvtf.org

Va. News: Gun laws and driver's licenses

Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver's licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA

