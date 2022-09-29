Tuolumne County Public Health reports over the past month there have been 208 Covid cases. There are two new Covid deaths to report, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. There are 56 known active community cases and 45 new cases since last Friday. Positive home tests are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. There is one Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid case, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported the one active case on September 27th after having no active cases since September 22nd. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 11.6 this week down from 17.3 per 100,000 population on September 2nd. The 7-day test positivity rate is 8.5% down from 12.1%.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO