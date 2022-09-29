Read full article on original website
Sonora City Council To Discuss Fire Grant And Meetings
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has a couple of items of new business to discuss at today’s five o’clock meeting at city hall. The first is whether to accept a $13,980 Rural Fire grant from the state that would help pay for wildland fire safety equipmemt, structure fire safety equipment, and radio equipment. It would require a 50 percent match by the city, meaning the department would have $27,960 at its disposal. The fire department has a special fund set aside for matching grants ($124,000), so there would be no impact on the city’s General Fund.
Yosemite Prepares For Prescribed Burning
Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park is awaiting for the arrival of cooler temperatures and rain before starting a series of prescribed burning projects. The projects will be conducted in Yosemite Valley, Crane Flat, and Studhorse (Wawona) areas once conditions are favorable. Each burn in the park will be conducted...
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
'A great honor' | Laci Peterson Corn Maze in Modesto
December marks two decades since Laci Peterson and her unborn son were found dead. The owner of Dutch Hollow Farms wanted his corn maze to have much more meaning.
Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
Murphys’ Traffic Impacted By Tree Work
Calaveras County, CA — Tree work will slow traffic on several Murphys area roadways for the month. Calaveras County Road officials relayed that beginning October 3rd and continuing through late October, there will be road improvements and traffic delays on Sheep Ranch Road, S. Algiers Road, Scott Street, Main Street, and Big Trees Road in Murphys. The county has hired J.V. Lucas Paving, Inc., out of the Bay Area, to finish the Murphys Road Resurfacing and Repaving Program.
'I think it's a great honor': Modesto corn maze depicts face of Laci Peterson
MODESTO, Calif. — John Bos usually asks his Facebook friends what kind of corn maze should he have each year for his Dutch Hollow Farms property but this year, he came up with his own idea: To honor Laci Peterson and her unborn child Connor. "In a good way...
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
2 Covid Deaths In Tuolumne County, More Public Health Updates
Tuolumne County Public Health reports over the past month there have been 208 Covid cases. There are two new Covid deaths to report, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. There are 56 known active community cases and 45 new cases since last Friday. Positive home tests are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. There is one Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid case, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported the one active case on September 27th after having no active cases since September 22nd. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 11.6 this week down from 17.3 per 100,000 population on September 2nd. The 7-day test positivity rate is 8.5% down from 12.1%.
Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
New Columbia College President
Mother Lode Views featured Dr. Lena Tran, the President of Columbia College. Dr. Tran most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Innovation at San Jose City College. She was also a past Dean of Business and Workforce Development at Evergreen College in San Jose. In addition, she worked at the University of California’s Silicon Valley Extension and has experience working with companies such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, Google, Honda, IDT, Facebook, and Samsung.
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Series of 5 killings in Stockton keeps neighborhoods on edge
Stockton Police believe a series of five killings in recent months share patterns with each other. They continue to investigate.
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Dove Road and Escalon-Bellota Road
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, a fatal motorcycle collision occurred on Escalon-Bellota Road and Dove Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place shortly before 2:00 p.m. and involved a Lexus and an off-road motorcycle, officials said. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Dove Road Near...
2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
