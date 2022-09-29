ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

If you get a call from Illinois State Police, it’s a scam

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you received a phone call from the Illinois State Police recently?

If so, you’re not the only one.

The ISP is warning residents of a phone scam called “spoofing,” in which scammers are making phone calls with their number disguised to look as though it’s coming from police.

Police said when the victim answers the phone, there will be a short pause and then a voice begins asking for donations toward the state police.

“And they’re asking you for your name, date of birth or social security number. Police departments will not ask you for this information over the phone,” an ISP representative said. “If you are confused, you think it’s your bank, or a reputable place, hang up and say I’ll call you back, look up the actual number, and then call that person and talk to them directly.”

Police advise that you should let any call from an incoming number go to voice mail.

