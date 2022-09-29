Read full article on original website
"The Doctor Is In" broadcast live from Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland Catholic Radio, 88.1 FM hosted Dr. Ray Guarendi on Monday. Dr. Ray broadcast his nationally syndicated EWTN radio talk show, “The Doctor Is In” live at noon from Siouxland Catholic Radio’s studio. Siouxland News stopped by the station to speak with...
Veteran housing and business campus coming to South Sioux City in 2023
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A new place for veterans to live, work and socialize is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center will be a $77 million-dollar holistic campus for veteran entrepreneurs made possible by the Opportunity Zones created under Former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax plan. The twenty-acre community will include 300 ADA-accessible apartments. Approximately 40,000 square feet of the campus will be used as office space for veteran-owned businesses and as a non-profit resource center. Veterans can take advantage of on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities. They will also have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails, and social events.
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is continuing to show support to the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their...
Enjoy the warm weather while it's here...
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Significantly cooler weather is on the way, but before then we'll have one last kick of warm weather. Highs today will warm to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies, making for a very pleasant day!. Overnight tonight rain showers will move into Siouxland and...
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalling cheese boards, brie and baskets
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily...
Council approves measure to raise parking fees in Downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is moving ahead with raising the cost to park Downtown with new rates taking effect later this year. Monday, the City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance to raise the rates for metered, reserved and ramp parking for the first time in nearly a decade.
Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
League of Women Voters Sioux City hosts forum on Ballot Measure 1
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming up in November, Iowans will be voting on a public measure impacting gun rights. The League of Women Voters Sioux City had an informational meeting at the Sioux City Public Museum on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2nd, regarding Public Measure 1, concerning gun rights and "strict scrutiny.”
Musketeers prepping for home opener
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming on the heels of a season where they hoisted the Clark Cup, the Sioux City Musketeers returned to the ice in late September in the fall classic where they took on the Green Bay Gamblers and Chicago Steel. Sioux City comes into this season with a massive target on their back to go along with the typical stresses of the season... and although they dropped their first two games, the Muskies were still able to come away with some positives from their trip out to Pennsylvania.
Ponca spoils South Sioux City's milestone celebration
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Monday night the South Sioux City senior, Jordan Kriens reached a major milestone of 1,000 career digs. She was able to reach the milestone midway through the second set in the Cardinals' game hosting the Ponca Indians. However the visiting Indians would spoil the...
Gas prices drop 5 cents in Iowa, averaging $3.57 per gallon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month...
