SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming on the heels of a season where they hoisted the Clark Cup, the Sioux City Musketeers returned to the ice in late September in the fall classic where they took on the Green Bay Gamblers and Chicago Steel. Sioux City comes into this season with a massive target on their back to go along with the typical stresses of the season... and although they dropped their first two games, the Muskies were still able to come away with some positives from their trip out to Pennsylvania.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO