ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

As new images are released, RWU professor hopeful about DART mission’s success

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ie8y9_0iFmLSiJ00

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A NASA spacecraft intentionally collided with an asteroid seven million miles from Earth on Monday as part of a planetary defense test , and a local university’s professor is cautiously optimistic it was a success.

Launched in November 2021, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission ended with a bang.

“We crashed a spacecraft the size of a car into an asteroid that is about 500 feet across,” said Adria Updike, a physics professor at Roger Williams University.

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

The asteroid named Dimorphus and its companion Didymos are of no threat to Earth.

On Thursday, NASA released new images of the DART spacecraft with Dimorphus as seen by the Hubble and Webb Telescopes. The bright spots are ejecta, or material from the asteroid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3QFq_0iFmLSiJ00
Views of DART’s collision with an asteroid seen from the Hubble and Webb Space Telescopes (Courtesy: NASA / Johns Hopkins APL)

“There’s a lot of rocks in space. Rocks are hitting us all the time, mostly little ones that cause shooting stars,” Updike told 12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo on the RWU campus.

“In large cases, they can cause extinction events like what happened to the dinosaurs about 66 million years ago,” Updike added.

Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIIv6_0iFmLSiJ00
The last complete image of Dimorphus from the DART spacecraft. Courtesy: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

That is the purpose of the DART mission — to prevent another mass extinction on Earth by giving the asteroid a slight push and learn from it, just in case another threat pops up. That collision in space could one day being a stepping stone to protecting humanity.

While we do know that the spacecraft successfully crashed into the asteroid, we do not yet know if Dimorphus’ orbit was changed. We should find that out in a matter of days.

“Basically, we’re using telescopes around the Earth as well as Hubble and James Webb to watch the orbit of the asteroid,” Updike said. “The asteroid we hit is orbiting a larger asteroid, and it goes around about every 12 hours. So we assume we’ve changed its directory just a little bit. It should be going around a little bit slower now.”

In 2024, the European Space Agency plans to launch another space craft, Hera, to investigate the asteroid further.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Donations collected for people impacted by Hurricane Ian

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Volunteers from a local non-profit are collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian to bring with them down to Florida next week. After Fire Victims Outreach, an organization out of Pawtucket, normally helps collect goods for those displaced by a fire but over the weekend switched its focus. “They’re pretty […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend.  All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Gloria Gemma 5K held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Gloria Gemma 5K was held in downtown Providence on Sunday morning. It was a sea of pink at the Rhode Island State House on Sunday morning as hundreds of people came together to support cancer patients in our community. As of Sunday, the event raised over $165,000 for the Gloria […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Telescopes#European Space Agency#Earth#Asteroid Day#Roger Williams University#Webb Telescopes#Rwu
WPRI 12 News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday in Providence. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at Roger Williams State Park with 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo once again serving as the emcee for the opening ceremonies of the event. Just under $200,000 […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Chapter of the Red Cross has dispatched two volunteers in an emergency response vehicle to Florida to help communities affected by Hurricane Ian. Kenneth Sliney and Laura Callahan left Providence around 9 a.m. Saturday. “Just prepare yourself for the worst and hope to see the best. In this […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WPRI 12 News

Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.  Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.  Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.  No information about the driver has been released.  
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fire under investigation at Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation. Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement. 12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely. The […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy