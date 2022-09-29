Read full article on original website
Veteran housing and business campus coming to South Sioux City in 2023
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A new place for veterans to live, work and socialize is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center will be a $77 million-dollar holistic campus for veteran entrepreneurs made possible by the Opportunity Zones created under Former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax plan. The twenty-acre community will include 300 ADA-accessible apartments. Approximately 40,000 square feet of the campus will be used as office space for veteran-owned businesses and as a non-profit resource center. Veterans can take advantage of on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities. They will also have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails, and social events.
Women Aware announce new head of organization
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local non-profit focused on improving the lives of women and families has a new leader. Flora Lee, a lifelong resident of Sioux City has been selected as the new director of "Women Aware". Lee has decades of experience locally as a nurse, therapist and educational consultant, including twelve years on the Sioux City Community School Board, where she held the role of president and vice president.
Tanzania's "Miracle Kids" attending college at WITCC
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's been 5 years since the deadly bus crash in Tanzania, and the miracle kids are back in Siouxland. Wilson, Doreen, and Sadhia were in 7th grade at the time of the bus crash that killed over 30 other 7th graders in From a horrific scene of 33 dead 7th graders in Tanzania, Africa.
Sioux City's Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 122 years
SIOUX CITY, IA — A local church celebrated its anniversary yesterday, as it gets close to a major milestone. Sioux City's Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, on Geneva Street, celebrated 122-years of worship. The special service included a guest sermon from Reverend Doctor Ernest Gillespie of the Pearly Gate...
Huskies record another 50-point shutout victory to remain undefeated
JEFFERSON, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have yet to be really challenged this season as they put up ANOTHER 50+ point victory. Their latest victim, Miller Highmore-Harrold by a final of 55-0.
