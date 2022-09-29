ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year

By Kaile Hunt
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A history teacher at St. Andrew’s Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Misha Matsumoto Yee has been named the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year and has been given a $10,000 prize along with the National History Teacher award.

The History Teacher of the Year Award has been given to deserving educators since 2004. These teachers showcase the importance of history education by honoring American history in both elementary and high schools.

Matsumoto Yee rose to the top beating out more than 6,000 other nominated educators for the History Teacher of the Year Award.

“Misha is a dedicated, talented, creative and seasoned social studies teacher of middle and high school United States history and government,” said The Priory Upper School principal Nichole Field. “She has a gift for gently pulling the very best from her students. This stems from her high standards, genuine kindness and compassion for the experience of learners, belief in the capability of young learners, and her capacity to personalize learning experiences for each student. She is one of the finest teachers I have observed in my career.”

Matsumoto Yee attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she received her Master of Arts in American History. She is now the Upper School Science Department Chair at St. Andrew’s Schools.

She currently teaches AP U.S. History, AP Government and Politics, U.S. History, U.S. Government, World Cultures and Religions and electives.

“It was a surprise and an honor to have been named the National History Teacher of the Year,” said Matsumoto Yee. “The Priory students, with their enthusiasm and curiosity, motivate me every day. I share this honor with them and with my colleagues, all of whom have a love of teaching that translates to a profoundly rich learning experience for our students, preparing them to engage with purpose as young leaders.”

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, Oct. 18, in New York City. Marc Morial, the president of the National Urban League, will present the National History Teacher Award.

