Orlando, FL

click orlando

Here is when SeaWorld, Busch Gardens will reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is reopening its parks in Florida on Saturday after closing for Hurricane Ian this week. SeaWorld is reopening SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Tampa on Saturday. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Lyft offers Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian free, discounted rides

Lyft, a ride share business, has activated its LyftUp Disaster Response program to provide Florida residents with free and discounted rides to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian move to designated shelters and access critical resources. A spokesperson for the company said rides can be accessed using the code IANRELIEF22...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Videos Capture Major Flooding Near Walt Disney World

Hurricane Ian drenched Florida, leaving much destruction in its path as it made landfall on the southwest coast on September 28, 2022, then slowly crawled over the Sunshine State into the Atlantic. As the Orlando area wakes on the morning of Thursday, September 29, videos of Central Florida flooding are being shared.
ORLANDO, FL
tampabeacon.com

New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban

CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
TAMPA, FL
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Seaworld Orlando#What To Do#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Theme Park#Universal Orlando#Disney Springs#Travel Destinations#Seaworld Orlando#Walt Disney World#Hollywood Studios#Wilderness Lodge#Polynesian Village Resort
fox35orlando.com

EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
Garden & Gun

Hope in Florida: Neighbors Feeding Neighbors

Just a week after the Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit World Central Kitchen deployed to help feed communities in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks & Caicos, Bermuda, and Nova Scotia in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, the relief team set their sights on Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan. Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes

OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
OVIEDO, FL

