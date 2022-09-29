Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves
Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They stuffed them in our face’: Brandon Nimmo reacts to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom getting lit up by Braves
The New York Mets have officially lost their lead in the NL East. After dropping two games to the Atlanta Braves, they are now in jeopardy of losing the tiebreaker and losing their shot at the division title. The fact that both losses came with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound only makes it feel worse.
Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge
As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience. Boone said he thought […] The post Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager
Tony La Russa is stepping down from his role as Chicago White Sox manager, and in a statement he released on Monday, he officially explained the reason for his decision. It has been reported earlier that La Russa’s medical condition is the main reason he is retiring. The White Sox tactician then expanded more on […] The post Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon’s fly ball in center for for the game’s final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more. The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team’s logo and the words: “Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated. A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team’s dugout and chanted: “Let’s go Phillies,” in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie does Braves chop as Atlanta sweeps Mets
There was no better way for Freddie Freeman to depart the Atlanta Braves in 2021 than by bringing the franchise’s first World Series since 1995. In fact, Freeman loved the franchise so much, he became emotional when he first returned to Truist Park as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it appears his […] The post Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie does Braves chop as Atlanta sweeps Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
‘It’s a decision that sucks’: Aaron Boone reveals reasoning behind pulling Luis Severino amid no-hit bid vs. Rangers
While everybody watching live in the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino stole the show with a sterling performance on the mound to lead the Bronx Bombers to a 3-1 victory Monday night.
Boston Bruins: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins are at a bit of an impasse heading into this season. The team’s core stars are getting up there in age. Brad Marchand is 34 years old, captain Patrice Bergeron is 37, and returning star David Krejci is 36. With the aging core, Boston’s competitive window is rapidly closing. They must win […] The post Boston Bruins: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins White Sox prediction and pick. Bailey Ober goes to the hill for the Twins, while Johnny Cueto gets the assignment for the White Sox. Bailey Ober has had a 2022 season marred...
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will finish their regular seasons with a three-game series at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Toronto has gone...
Bryan Garcia pitches into seventh inning as Detroit Tigers take down Seattle Mariners, 4-3
Detroit Tigers right-hander Bryan Garcia lost his footing and took a tumble. In the fifth inning, Garcia tried throwing a second-pitch changeup to Sam Haggerty. On his way toward home plate, he slipped while releasing the pitch — just a bit outside — before falling into a sideways somersault. Garcia created a mess in the fifth...
Aaron Boone reveals Frankie Montas plan for Yankees’ MLB playoff run
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the plan moving forward for injured pitcher Frankie Montas ahead of the MLB playoffs. According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, Boone would not rule out the possibility of Montas returning in the ALDS. However, the Yankees’ skipper stated the likelier option is that Frankie Montas will return in a potential ALCS as a bullpen option.
Dodgers OF Chris Taylor’s status for NLDS in doubt with lingering injury
The mighty Los Angeles Dodgers are marching towards the MLB Playoffs, having secured a spot in the postseason in early September, with the division title clinched shortly after that. With 110 wins at the time of print, Los Angeles is merely adding to their win total, as they have nothing left to play for. One thing the Dodgers could stand to do ahead of the NLDS is get healthy, specifically when it comes to outfielder Chris Taylor, an All-Star from last year who has struggled to stay on the field in 2022.
Cardinals make key Giovanny Gallegos move ahead of MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. The deal comes ahead of the MLB playoffs and will allow the Cardinals and Gallegos to avoid arbitration in the offseason. The Cardinals would not be where they...
Aaron Judge closing in on historic feat, but it’s not Roger Maris’ Yankees record
Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’ American League- and New York Yankees- single-season home run record has the attention of every baseball fan. But it’s not the only piece of history that The Judge has his sights set on. The Yankees slugger is closing in on this rare feat, but it has nothing to do […] The post Aaron Judge closing in on historic feat, but it’s not Roger Maris’ Yankees record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
Guardians make crucial Zach Plesac, Bryan Shaw decisions ahead of MLB playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday. For starters, they activated SP Zach Plesac from the IL and DFA’d RP Bryan Shaw, per Zach Meisel. The Guardians then added one of MLB’s top catching prospects, and the brother of 1B/DH Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor to the active big league roster. Finally, Cleveland optioned INF Tyler Freeman.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Rangers prediction and pick. Luis Severino takes the ball for the Yankees, while Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers. Luis Severino got injured in a July 13 appearance for the...
