ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves

Despite having Jacob deGrom on the mound, the New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, losing their chance to clinch the NL East during their current road series. deGrom struck out 11 Braves batters but also allowed three home runs (all solo blasts) in six innings. The Mets pulled deGrom after 86 pitches due […] The post Jacob deGrom sounds off on blister that prematurely ended start in Mets loss to Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge

As the plate appearances pile up for slugger Aaron Judge, frustration is starting to make an appearance in the New York Yankees dugout. While the slugger doesn’t seem to be upset by the number of free passes that he has received, Yankee manager Aaron Boone is starting to lose his patience. Boone said he thought […] The post Aaron Boone calls out Orioles pitcher for ‘running away’ from Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager

Tony La Russa is stepping down from his role as Chicago White Sox manager, and in a statement he released on Monday, he officially explained the reason for his decision. It has been reported earlier that La Russa’s medical condition is the main reason he is retiring. The White Sox tactician then expanded more on […] The post Tony La Russa drops lengthy statement explaining reasons he’s stepping down as White Sox manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon’s fly ball in center for for the game’s final out, players jumped and cheered in jubilation before meeting at the mound where they hugged and bounced around some more. The video board at Minute Maid Park displayed the team’s logo and the words: “Congratulations Philadelphia” as the Phillies celebrated. A small but vocal group of Philadelphia fans congregated near the team’s dugout and chanted: “Let’s go Phillies,” in the bottom of the ninth inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie does Braves chop as Atlanta sweeps Mets

There was no better way for Freddie Freeman to depart the Atlanta Braves in 2021 than by bringing the franchise’s first World Series since 1995. In fact, Freeman loved the franchise so much, he became emotional when he first returned to Truist Park as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it appears his […] The post Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie does Braves chop as Atlanta sweeps Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
ClutchPoints

Boston Bruins: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Boston Bruins are at a bit of an impasse heading into this season. The team’s core stars are getting up there in age. Brad Marchand is 34 years old, captain Patrice Bergeron is 37, and returning star David Krejci is 36. With the aging core, Boston’s competitive window is rapidly closing. They must win […] The post Boston Bruins: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone reveals Frankie Montas plan for Yankees’ MLB playoff run

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the plan moving forward for injured pitcher Frankie Montas ahead of the MLB playoffs. According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, Boone would not rule out the possibility of Montas returning in the ALDS. However, the Yankees’ skipper stated the likelier option is that Frankie Montas will return in a potential ALCS as a bullpen option.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers OF Chris Taylor’s status for NLDS in doubt with lingering injury

The mighty Los Angeles Dodgers are marching towards the MLB Playoffs, having secured a spot in the postseason in early September, with the division title clinched shortly after that. With 110 wins at the time of print, Los Angeles is merely adding to their win total, as they have nothing left to play for. One thing the Dodgers could stand to do ahead of the NLDS is get healthy, specifically when it comes to outfielder Chris Taylor, an All-Star from last year who has struggled to stay on the field in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge closing in on historic feat, but it’s not Roger Maris’ Yankees record

Aaron Judge’s chase for Roger Maris’ American League- and New York Yankees- single-season home run record has the attention of every baseball fan. But it’s not the only piece of history that The Judge has his sights set on. The Yankees slugger is closing in on this rare feat, but it has nothing to do […] The post Aaron Judge closing in on historic feat, but it’s not Roger Maris’ Yankees record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency

The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy