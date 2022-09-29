ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving

Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

“Third Places” In Montana, And Why They Matter

There's no denying that Montana is growing as Americans move away from the east and west coasts of the country seeking cheaper housing and employment opportunities. It's put a strain on infrastructure and housing as our biggest cities seem to be bursting at the seams, worsened by the impact of COVID-19.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellowstone County, MT
Health
County
Yellowstone County, MT
City
Bridger, MT
City
Worden, MT
City
Missoula, MT
City
Joliet, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
Flathead County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Cat Country 102.9

Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?

Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Locally grown foods account for $160M in sales for Treasure State

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Grow Montana Food Policy Coalition released a report showing locally grown and sold foods made big impacts on Montana communities. The report titled "Economic Value and Impact of Local Food in Montana" shows locally grown food supports $158 million in retail sales across the state's economy.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Influenza#Influenza Virus#Influenza Vaccine#Flu Shot#Diseases#General Health#Yellowstone Co
livelytimes.com

The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana

The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
POLSON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
yourbigsky.com

Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas

It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
BIG SKY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings

Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
LAUREL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

Montana's top political cop announces resignation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan announced he will resign his seat effective Nov. 7. That's the day before the general election. The state's top political cop announced he tendered his resignation to Gov. Greg Gianforte as well as the president of the Montana Senate and speaker of the state House.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid

A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

Montana Commissioner of Political Practices resigns

Montana’s top political Commissioner of Political Practices announced Monday he’s resigning, a few weeks before his term is up. Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan’s six-year term was set to run through January. Mangan instead is resigning November 7 for an unspecified job in the private sector.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D weather: Preview of Western Montana's year-ending average temperatures

Fall is a time of transition, not only for our plants and animals but also for our weather. The days are getting shorter, and our temperatures are cooling. Regarding temperatures, what can we expect for the last months of the year? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down western Montana’s average temperatures for the remainder of 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy