Read full article on original website
Related
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
“Third Places” In Montana, And Why They Matter
There's no denying that Montana is growing as Americans move away from the east and west coasts of the country seeking cheaper housing and employment opportunities. It's put a strain on infrastructure and housing as our biggest cities seem to be bursting at the seams, worsened by the impact of COVID-19.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Open burning season underway in Northwest Montana, fire danger remains
Fall open burning is officially underway in Northwest Montana as warm and dry weather remains in the forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?
Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
NBCMontana
Locally grown foods account for $160M in sales for Treasure State
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Grow Montana Food Policy Coalition released a report showing locally grown and sold foods made big impacts on Montana communities. The report titled "Economic Value and Impact of Local Food in Montana" shows locally grown food supports $158 million in retail sales across the state's economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
yourbigsky.com
Hit the slopes at these Montana ski areas
It is almost time for cooler weather and snow, which means it is time to start planning ski trips. Visit Montana lists all 15 ski areas in the state that are perfect winter destinations. While most are closed, they are only months away from opening for the 2022-2023 season. Here are the top five ski resorts in Montana to visit this season.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings
Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msuexponent.com
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
NBCMontana
Montana's top political cop announces resignation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan announced he will resign his seat effective Nov. 7. That's the day before the general election. The state's top political cop announced he tendered his resignation to Gov. Greg Gianforte as well as the president of the Montana Senate and speaker of the state House.
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid
A pair of lawsuits filed by a Billings attorney asks a district court to cancel a newly signed management contract for the MetraPark, a Yellowstone County owned events facility, and alleges two of the three county commissioners colluded with the management company that ultimately received the bid. The court documents also reveal that Yellowstone County […] The post Public records lawsuit says county commissioner used personal phone to help arrange bid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Montana Commissioner of Political Practices resigns
Montana’s top political Commissioner of Political Practices announced Monday he’s resigning, a few weeks before his term is up. Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan’s six-year term was set to run through January. Mangan instead is resigning November 7 for an unspecified job in the private sector.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Preview of Western Montana's year-ending average temperatures
Fall is a time of transition, not only for our plants and animals but also for our weather. The days are getting shorter, and our temperatures are cooling. Regarding temperatures, what can we expect for the last months of the year? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down western Montana’s average temperatures for the remainder of 2022.
The vanishing Montana worth fighting for
In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0