Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Art Bus LNK opens shop in library parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln library visitors got the chance to spend a sunny Sunday making art inside a school bus. Each Sunday in October, Art Bus LNK will be found in a different parking lot. Today, it was at Bess Dodson Walt Library, with several waiting in line...
klkntv.com
YMCA coat drive helps People’s City Mission for second year
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN)- YMCA of Lincoln began its second annual coat drive on Saturday to help hundreds stay warm this winter. YMCA executive director for Cooper Geoff Weller says what started as an anniversary celebration, has continued to benefit those in need. Last year, over 2,300 coats were donated by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Nebraska Tourism unveils Holiday Passport to promote Christmas attractions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Tourism is announcing its first-ever Holiday Passport with 20 attractions celebrating the holiday season. This new holiday theme will send Nebraskans to various winter wonderlands, like Nebraska’s Christmas City in Minden and Seward’s Magical Lights. Participants can start their winter tour on...
York News-Times
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank calls for donations after Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking for Nebraskans to donate blood after Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida and smacked the Carolinas. Over the weekend, the blood bank assessed its supply and sent what it could to Florida and other states in the Southeast affected by Ian.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
klkntv.com
Butterfly Bakery sells sweets to help those affected by hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This morning’s weekend rush at Butterfly Bakery is something staff are used to, but today’s sweet cravers knew their purchase would go to a good cause. Cars pulled in and out of the small shopping center which the bakery is located throughout the...
klkntv.com
Nine surgeries later, Lincoln bicyclist well on the road to recovery from crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Bryan Health honored a Lincoln man who survived being hit by a truck in April. Larry Lohmeier is an avid bicyclist who logged nearly 100 miles each week and specialized in ultra-endurance cycling. He was crossing 286th Street on the MoPac Trail when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Nebraska group receives $25 million grant to develop robotics in agriculture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A project in Nebraska to develop automation and robotics in agriculture has received a $25 million grant from the federal government. The Heartland Robotics Cluster, a coalition of local entities led by the Invest Nebraska Corporation, was one of 21 recipients of the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
klkntv.com
Hurricane Ian relief through Super Saver Stuff the Bus
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — South Lincoln residents visiting the 56th and Highway 2 Super Saver we’re greeted at the door by students looking to make a change for Florida victims. The Skyview Learning Academy spent the day in the parking lot asking customers to consider donating basic sanitation...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS
Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
klkntv.com
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
KETV.com
'He was so loved': Family, friends remember man killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A single car crash leaves six people dead in Lincoln. It happened early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets. Officers say the car slammed into a tree and five men all died at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she later...
York News-Times
A farm in service to the Lord and life
BRADSHAW – The first-generation, German immigrant farmer, Edwin Heinze, had a plan. He headed to the implement dealer to rent a John Deere 7800 to drive to Diane Epp’s house. It had just snowed, and the tractor tracks were the first to press into the white, frozen expanse on a York County country road.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in vehicle near Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Cocaine and unknown pills were seized Saturday morning from a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol said. A trooper pulled over the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. for driving on the shoulder just southwest of Seward. The patrol said the trooper eventually became suspicious...
klkntv.com
Portions of two downtown Lincoln streets to temporarily close
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Portions of two downtown streets are scheduled to temporarily close on Monday while the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department finishes projects in the area. The projects are as follows:. 14th Street from O to N Streets will be closed for private utility line installation through...
Comments / 0