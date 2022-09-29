ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Gallatin man arrested on drug charges again

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgdT5_0iFmKSbg00

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin man who accidentally had police called on himself two months ago was arrested yet again on drugs and weapons charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gallatin police officers initiated a traffic stop on 24-year-old Brandon Banks.

After asking him if there was marijuana in the car, the officers tried to detain him. That’s when Banks reportedly ran away, but was caught after a brief chase.

Man accused of going 120 mph on Briley Parkway charged amid Operation Roundabout

Officers searched his car and found 13.3 pounds of marijuana, over $1,200 in cash, and a gun that was reported stolen in 2020. When officers found the gun, it was reportedly loaded and had an extended magazine.

Gallatin police told News 2 Banks was charged in July after he was found with an AK-47 and marijuana.

According to police, Banks is no stranger to a pair of handcuffs.

On July 22, he was reportedly arrested along with three others after a woman with the group accidentally made a 911 call.

“My phone is glitching. I did not mean to call,” the woman told 911.

Hendersonville officers avoid ‘close call’ while pursuing car theft suspects

By policy, police must respond and when they got to the home, they smelled marijuana and ordered everyone outside.

Officers later found five pounds of marijuana, $18,000 in cash and an AK-47 style weapon that police said belonged to Banks.

“In this case, they helped us out. We appreciate it,” Lt. Ballard said jokingly.

According to investigators, not only did they find 13 pounds of marijuana in Banks’ car Wednesday afternoon, but officers also found his arrest paperwork from the accidental 911 call and arrest this past July.

“His affidavit and evidence log from July of this year [was] in the bags making sure we identified it as his,” Lt. Ballard said smiling.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Banks now faces additional drugs and weapons charges.

He is once again in the Sumner County Jail, this on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 12

David Minch
3d ago

80% of Tennessee citizens say it's time to at least go medical and I have a written doctors recommendation for it, I am tired of it and I'm tired of people being stuck in the 80s with these laws

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July 12, a female deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. The account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a Greenway Trailhead in Nashville in June. The Nashville’s woman’s debit card was used to withdraw $2,300. The stolen check was taken from a separate car break-in in Lebanon back in July.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Gallatin, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Hendersonville, TN
clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#Middle Tennessee#Crime News#News 2 Banks
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman released from jail 3 years after fatal crash involving Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jayona Brown, the woman convicted of killing Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson in 2019, was released from prison this week. On July 4, 2019, police said a Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown was traveling south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on MainStreet and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection at Woodland Street.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy