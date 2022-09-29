Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Fort Ellis Fire Service receives equipment for new station
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Fort Ellis Fire Service in Bozeman has received new life-saving equipment in time for the new station. The department received new vehicle lifting and stabilization equipment to help with car accidents. Fort Ellis Fire Chief Mike Cech says they have been working with Firehouse Subs Public...
NBCMontana
Tire industry still feeling effects of last year's shortage
Bozeman, Mont — Snowy roads will soon be a common sight across Montana, and workers already busy replacing tires will tell you now's the time to get your vehicle ready. “It's a good idea. Yes, winter traction is super important. So whether it's tires or chains, it is vital,” Les Schwab store manager Brandon Harris said.
NBCMontana
MSU routs UC Davis under Chambers
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Despite facing injuries all around the depth chart Montana State found their groove Saturday. Quarterback Sean Chambers stepped up in injured Tommy Mellott’s absence and dominated on the ground with over 200 yards, but his game through the air was turning heads. “Tonight felt different,”...
NBCMontana
MSU takes down UC Davis, 41-24
BOZEMAN, Mont. — FINAL. After a slow start, Montana St. is able to run away with it in the fourth quarter to solidify their win. The Montana State University Bobcats will have their first shot at UC Davis on the field since 2019, but they’ll will take on the Aggies without starting quarterback Tommy Mellott.
Comments / 0