New polling suggests the U.S. Senate race on top of Florida ballots could be a dead heat. Progressive outfits released a new poll showing 46% of Florida voters plan to vote for Democratic challenger Val Demings, the same percentage who intend to support Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election. The survey results were published by the Florida Communications and Research Hub, a collective effort of Progress Florida and Florida Watch.

