Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Florida's Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting

More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis

Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
FLORIDA STATE
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
State
Florida State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

After Ian: SW Florida struggles to pick up the pieces

The Gulf of Mexico swallowed driftwood, stray shoes, split skim boards and the last vestige of Crystal Edge’s mother’s memory in the days following Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The 28-year-old sailboat — a family heirloom — remained trapped below piled debris at a marina under the Fort Myers...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio, Val Demings tied, according to progressive pollsters

New polling suggests the U.S. Senate race on top of Florida ballots could be a dead heat. Progressive outfits released a new poll showing 46% of Florida voters plan to vote for Democratic challenger Val Demings, the same percentage who intend to support Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election. The survey results were published by the Florida Communications and Research Hub, a collective effort of Progress Florida and Florida Watch.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gassed up for October

With the start of October, Florida has entered the spooky season. But Florida has also entered the Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday season. From now until Halloween, the state is waiving state and local gas taxes, a move that is expected to save Floridians an estimated $200 million. Dominic Calabro,...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jeff Weiner
floridapolitics.com

More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian

But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K

— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

SpaceX donation will boost connectivity of hurricane-affected Floridians

Donation will help places feeling cell services outages. Being able to get online has become almost as important as having power, so Elon Musk got a shout-out Saturday from Gov. Ron DeSantis for helping Hurricane Ian victims feel less disconnected. Some companies, such as Xfinity-Comcast and Charter Communications, made their...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Disaster Fund raises more than $20 million in 48 hours after launch

The money is already helping people in the affected areas, Casey DeSantis said. Within 48 hours of its activation, The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $20 million in donations for the communities that experienced Hurricane Ian’s destruction, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Saturday. Major donations have poured...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Erin Moffet to lead comms at The Liason Group

TLG is a federal lobbying firm focused on cannabis policy. Erin Moffet is leaving her position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for a job in the lobbying world. Moffet has worked at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the past four years,...
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Molina Healthcare donates $300,000 for Hurricane Ian relief

The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Latino Leadership. Molina Healthcare of Florida is donating $300,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the MolinaCares Accord nonprofit. The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin...
FLORIDA STATE

