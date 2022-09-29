Read full article on original website
Last Call for 10.3.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. A new Spectrum News/Siena College poll has Gov. Ron DeSantis up 8 percentage points over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. DeSantis enjoys...
Charlie Crist seeks insurance testimonials, announces $1M in donations from outside state
His campaign called for Floridians to share premium nightmare stories. National donors are pumping another $1 million into Democrat Charlie Crist’s campaign for Florida Governor. That includes significant infusions of dollars from the Democratic Governors Association and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The announcement comes as Crist aims to ramp...
Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting
More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
Progressive poll shows Charlie Crist within 1 point of Ron DeSantis
Is the Governor hurting the Republican brand statewide?. Polling released by progressive watchdogs shows Gov. Ron DeSantis just 1 percentage point ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Just 47% of Florida registered voters plan to vote to re-elect the Republican Governor, while 46% intend to vote for the Democrat. That’s...
After Ian: SW Florida struggles to pick up the pieces
The Gulf of Mexico swallowed driftwood, stray shoes, split skim boards and the last vestige of Crystal Edge’s mother’s memory in the days following Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The 28-year-old sailboat — a family heirloom — remained trapped below piled debris at a marina under the Fort Myers...
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Marco Rubio, Val Demings tied, according to progressive pollsters
New polling suggests the U.S. Senate race on top of Florida ballots could be a dead heat. Progressive outfits released a new poll showing 46% of Florida voters plan to vote for Democratic challenger Val Demings, the same percentage who intend to support Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election. The survey results were published by the Florida Communications and Research Hub, a collective effort of Progress Florida and Florida Watch.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gassed up for October
With the start of October, Florida has entered the spooky season. But Florida has also entered the Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday season. From now until Halloween, the state is waiving state and local gas taxes, a move that is expected to save Floridians an estimated $200 million. Dominic Calabro,...
More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian
But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
Democrats bash Gov. DeSantis over Gadsden official who resigned amid KKK costume controversy
Jeffery Moore was the only GOP County Commissioner in the majority-Black county. The Florida Democratic Party is hoping to keep the pressure on Gov. Ron DeSantis for appointing a Gadsden County Commissioner who later resigned amid a controversy over a Ku Klux Klan costume he purportedly once wore. Last month,...
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
Ten organizations split the first million released. With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need. “We know that...
Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K
— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
SpaceX donation will boost connectivity of hurricane-affected Floridians
Donation will help places feeling cell services outages. Being able to get online has become almost as important as having power, so Elon Musk got a shout-out Saturday from Gov. Ron DeSantis for helping Hurricane Ian victims feel less disconnected. Some companies, such as Xfinity-Comcast and Charter Communications, made their...
Florida Disaster Fund raises more than $20 million in 48 hours after launch
The money is already helping people in the affected areas, Casey DeSantis said. Within 48 hours of its activation, The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $20 million in donations for the communities that experienced Hurricane Ian’s destruction, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Saturday. Major donations have poured...
Much of its infrastructure wrecked by Ian; traversing Florida will be a tough ride
Road closures stretched from the Ian impact zone to Duval County in Northeast Florida. Let’s take a moment to reflect on what Hurricane Ian did to Florida’s infrastructure — the roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, and more that make modern life work. According to a fact...
Personnel note: Erin Moffet to lead comms at The Liason Group
TLG is a federal lobbying firm focused on cannabis policy. Erin Moffet is leaving her position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for a job in the lobbying world. Moffet has worked at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for the past four years,...
Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday
Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday. Rep. Linda Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week. Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and...
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
Fuel cargo vessels arrive at Port Tampa Bay to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery
More than 25 domestic maritime vessels are calling on Florida ports as they reopen following Hurricane Ian. U.S.-flagged maritime vessels arrived Friday at Port Tampa Bay following its reopening, carrying fuel cargo to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery. More than 25 domestic maritime vessels are calling on Florida ports as...
Molina Healthcare donates $300,000 for Hurricane Ian relief
The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Latino Leadership. Molina Healthcare of Florida is donating $300,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the MolinaCares Accord nonprofit. The funding will be distributed among the Florida Disaster Fund, Farm Share, Harry Chapin...
