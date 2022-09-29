Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Deputies arrest suspect in shooting near Hubbard
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The suspect sought in a shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line is in custody, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office originally received a call on Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of...
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
fox44news.com
Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
KWTX
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
Balloon release for shooting victims in McGregor
A heartbreaking time for these families as they try to mend the pieces together.
killeenpdnews.com
Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder
Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
fox44news.com
Hewitt man dies in Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday. 51-year-old David Lewandowski’s vehicle was hit by a car when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged
McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood, as well as the suspect in the slayings. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of Mexico, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are pending. He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers at the scene where five people were found shot dead, officials said. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into the McLennan County Jail without bond. The five bodies were found at two houses in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco. The DPS identified them as Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, along with next-door neighbors Lorena Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20.
KHOU
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody
Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to DPS.
fox44news.com
Pedestrian killed near Belton
BELL COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44) — One person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian collision near Belton. Texas DPS responded to the scene where a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by a 22-year-old male from Belton, Texas, was travelling eastbound of FM 439. A pedestrian identified as 30-year-old Benjamin Charles...
KWTX
Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
Walk Against Domestic Violence hosted by Killeen Police Department
KILLEEN, Texas — Hundreds of men and women participated in the half a mile 'Walk Against Domestic Violence' event Saturday at Killeen's Lions Club Park hosted by the Killeen Police Department. The goal of the event is to to show solidarity and support to domestic violence victims. The National...
Five dead in McGregor, suspected shooter hospitalized
Five people are dead and the accused gunman is hospitalized in police custody after he was shot by officers Thursday, police say. The motive is still under investigation.
Daily Beast
Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say
A suspect is in custody after five people were found dead early Thursday in McGregor, Texas, police said. Few details were immediately released by McGregor authorities, who indicated the carnage had ended in an “officer-involved shooting.” Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s identity were disclosed in a Department of Public Safety press conference held several hours after the shooting. But a source in law enforcement told KWTX-TV that a man had fatally shot his wife and two children dead, with responding officers finding two other adult victims’ bodies at the scene after their arrival. The suspect was shot by a McGregor police officer, and transported to a hospital, according to the local station. The city of McGregor lies between Austin and Dallas; it has a population of around 5,500 people, according to census data.
