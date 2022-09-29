ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Deputies arrest suspect in shooting near Hubbard

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The suspect sought in a shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line is in custody, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office originally received a call on Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of...
Killeen PD searching for deadly hit-and-run driver

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen. Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.
Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder

Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder

Hewitt man dies in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday. 51-year-old David Lewandowski’s vehicle was hit by a car when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

Pedestrian killed near Belton

Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

Five People Found Dead at Texas Home, Cops say

