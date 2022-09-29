The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO