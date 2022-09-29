Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE Guide to the BEST Drive-In Theaters in Michigan [Updated 2022]
We are right in the middle of the outdoor season of cinematic fervor and a season where the nights are perfect for outdoor adventures here in the Mitten State. It is definitely a great time to grab your significant other, peruse your laptop, and decide where your next date night will be.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
bridgemi.com
Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right
The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School
Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their ranks in school security.
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county
The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Did You Know You Can Get Into Canada With Just A Michigan ID?
We all love to travel and see new places. The United States has thousands of destinations worth visiting that don't require you to get a passport. But, for the most part if you plan to leave our borders, you have to have a US Passport. However, if you and your...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
