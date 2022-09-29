ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
My Magic GR

A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging

One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
bridgemi.com

Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right

The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
Education
The Ann Arbor News

3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county

The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

