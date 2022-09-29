ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

nypressnews.com

‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
nypressnews.com

Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

