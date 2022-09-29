Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
nypressnews.com
FDA recalls more than 20 brands of Brie, Camembert cheese citing listeria outbreak
CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese are being recalled because the FDA said they were linked to a listeria outbreak. The cheese was sold between August 1st and September 28th at stores across the United States. You can find the full list, along with pictures of the packages, on the FDA Recall page.
nypressnews.com
‘Following the data’: DeSantis defends Lee County’s late evacuation order
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County, which bore the brunt of the state’s fatalities from Hurricane Ian. The southwestern county that includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral did not tell coastal residents to flee their homes until Tuesday evening, 21 hours before the deadly Category 4 superstorm made landfall on North Captiva Island.
nypressnews.com
Students placed on ‘hold’ at Midlothian High School after reported threat, district officials say
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students were placed in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a threat was reported to campus administration, the district announced. Midlothian Independent School District said there was no active threat and the staff “acted immediately” to keep students safe when the...
nypressnews.com
Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice
DALLAS — It was one week ago when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his home when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the family held a balloon release with the help of No More Violence, an organization that helps murder victims’ families.
nypressnews.com
Three people found dead in Carrollton house fire believed to be double murder-suicide, police say
CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found Saturday in a North Carrollton house fire. They have since confirmed that it was double murder-suicide. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue just before 5 p.m.,...
nypressnews.com
Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode...
