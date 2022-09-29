ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Chicopee, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance

HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: plans to pave Westfield streets before winter

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s good news for people living and driving through Westfield. There’s a plan on the table to pave more than a dozen streets in the coming weeks. “I’ve been driving me here my whole life and like definitely a little patchy, like a mine...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
AGAWAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday morning news update

In this update, today marks the final day of the Big E, members of the community gathered for the Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk, and candidate for governor Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Truck hits overpass in Chicopee

A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange

Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. Local relief efforts continue in support of Puerto Rico...
ORANGE, MA
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).

