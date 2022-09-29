Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
wamc.org
Springfield City Council considers letting residents petition to have a speed hump put on their street
There is a proposal that could allow residents of Springfield, Massachusetts to take an initiative to deter speeding. People fed up by cars racing up and down their quiet residential streets would be able to petition to have a speed hump installed under a proposed ordinance up for a first-step vote by the Springfield City Council.
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Driving in the area of the Mass. Pike in Westfield has been causing headaches and long traffic backups for many, but now, we are learning that the mayor and state leaders are talking about possible solutions. People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance
HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: plans to pave Westfield streets before winter
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s good news for people living and driving through Westfield. There’s a plan on the table to pave more than a dozen streets in the coming weeks. “I’ve been driving me here my whole life and like definitely a little patchy, like a mine...
westernmassnews.com
Sewage spills into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is alerting people of a sewage spill that happened Monday. According to the mayor’s office, it is estimated that about 250 to 350 gallons of sewage exited a broken sewer pipe and started leaking into the stormwater drain that discharges into Brickyard Brook.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
westernmassnews.com
Monday morning news update
In this update, today marks the final day of the Big E, members of the community gathered for the Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk, and candidate for governor Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Basement fire on Stuart Street in Springfield
A house fire was reported at 65 Stuart Street in Springfield on Sunday night. 22News arrived and saw multiple fire, police, and EMT crews attending the fire in the home and providing medical attention to the family.
Truck hits overpass in Chicopee
A truck hit a railroad bridge underpass at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday night in Chicopee. The incident took place at the intersection of Prospect and Chicopee streets.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange
Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. Local relief efforts continue in support of Puerto Rico...
Chicopee settles gender discrimination complaint filed by female firefighter for $125,000
CHICOPEE — The city has agreed to settle a gender discrimination complaint filed by a former firefighter for $125,000, but not without some councilors airing concerns about how the issue was handled. On the recommendation of city attorney Jack St. Clair and Mayor John L. Vieau, the City Council...
“Church group” scam asking Ludlow residents to pray together
A worried resident has made the Ludlow Police Department aware of a scam phone call they got recently.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: global warming’s impact on floods and droughts in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a climatologist at UMass Amherst who is warning the public that global warming is leading to more floods and droughts in Massachusetts, adding that our infrastructure needs to adapt to withstand these weather extremes. That includes protecting something we...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
westernmassnews.com
Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Local relief efforts continue in support of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Salvation Army officials told us that they have volunteers stationed in the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico to help people through this tragedy. Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange. Updated: 3 hours...
Comments / 2