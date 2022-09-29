Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
NME
The Avalanches cancel remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”
The Avalanches have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”. The Australian duo have been on tour behind their 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’, and were set to wrap up with US and Canada headline shows this month. These dates...
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
NME
Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John
Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
NME
Kevin Abstract confirms new Brockhampton album coming soon
Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract has reassured the group’s followers that a new album is indeed on the way, and will be released before the end of 2022. As confirmed earlier this year, the group’s seventh album will be their final outing. They revealed back in January that 2022 would be their last year active as a group, with farewell shows being held at this year’s Coachella. It was there that Brockhampton announced their last album, following the news up shortly thereafter with a teaser trailer.
NME
Johnny Marr plays Smiths classics with Andy Rourke at Madison Square Garden
Johnny Marr was joined on stage by Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke at his Madison Square Garden gig last night (September 30) – check out footage below. The gig came as part of Marr’s tour in support of The Killers, which began back in August. At the first two shows of the tour, he joined them for a number of songs in the encore.
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with WILLOW
It’s only been just over a year since WILLOW released her critically acclaimed fourth album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, which furthered the pop-punk renaissance with the likes of ‘Grow’ and ‘Gaslight’ and featured guest appearances from Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Not wanting to let the momentum dip, the 21-year-old has swiftly returned with the crushing brilliance of her new LP, ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ (out October 7).
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Imagine Dragons
In the Imagine Dragons ‘Follow You’ video, which fellow Las Vegas band does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney mistakenly assume he’s going to watch a private concert of?. “The Killers.”. CORRECT. “We had the idea of a couple that goes to a Imagine...
NME
Watch Bruce Springsteen join The Killers at Madison Square Garden
Bruce Springsteen was the special guest at The Killers‘ second Madison Square Garden show last night (October 1) – watch his three-song cameo below. Brandon Flowers and co. were playing their second of two dates at the legendary New York venue in support of their albums ‘Imploding the Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’.
NME
Paramore return ‘Misery Business’ to setlist at first gig in four years
Made their live return last night (October 2), with previously axed hit ‘Misery Business’ returning to the setlist – see footage, reaction and the full setlist from their California gig below. In 2018 at the end of their last tour vocalist Hayley Williams publicly announced that the...
NME
Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison leave Fever 333: “Things were pretty bad internally”
Two members of Fever 333 have left the band, with both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta sharing statements that confirm their exits. Improta was more cryptic in his post announcing the news, explaining that he and Harrison decided to leave the band – which is rounded out by frontman Jason Aalon Butler – together, and that their decision is “layered”. The drummer noted that he’d ultimately “rather dedicate [his] time to projects that operate different than” Fever 333, and teased that he and Harrison “will probably do something together in the future”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Check out photos and footage from The Killers’ two night run at Madison Square Garden
The Killers played two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend, with multiple surprise sets from guests. View footage and photos from the performances below. On night one (September 30), Johnny Marr – who has been supporting The Killers during their current US tour –...
NME
Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt during Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week
After making his catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, Kanye West introduced his latest Yeezy line with his Yzy Season 9 event on Monday.’. During the live-streamed presentation, the rapper wore a longsleeve shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back....
NME
Machine Gun Kelly pays tribute to Chester Bennington at Wembley concert
Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman and “great human being” Chester Bennington during his concert at OVO Arena Wembley in London over the weekend. A month before Bennington’s death in 2017, Kelly performed with Linkin Park in Poland, and was set to support the band on the North American leg of their ‘One More Light’ world tour, which was cancelled following Bennington’s passing.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi
Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch The 1975’s ultra-suave performance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’
Returning for its 61st series on Saturday (October 1), Later… With Jools Holland kicked off with a stylish performance from The 1975. Showcasing two singles from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 dimmed the lights and suited up for a swaggering playthrough of ‘Happiness’, breaking out an acoustic guitar for frontman Matty Healy to strum on as he melted hearts with ‘I’m In Love With You’.
NME
Dizzee Rascal to celebrate 20 years of ‘Boy In Da Corner’ with gig at London’s The O2
Dizzee Rascal has announced a headline show at The O2 Arena in London next year. The show on March 8, 2023 marks 20 years of his Mercury Prize-winning debut album, ‘Boy In Da Corner’, which was released in 2003. Tickets go on general sale here this Friday (October...
NME
Shania Twain “does plan” to collaborate with Harry Styles: “I’m going to hold Harry to that”
Shania Twain says she expects to collaborate with Harry Styles in the future. The claim comes after the pair teamed up earlier this year during Styles’ headline set at Coachella 2022 in April. During the cameo, Shania joined Styles on stage to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Comments / 0