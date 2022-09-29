Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
State offering COVID-19 ‘test to treat’ sites
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering 13 COVID-19 “test to treat” locations across the state. The sites will offer no-cost testing and telehealth services to Michigan residents. “Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of...
WNEM
Michigan residents feel for victims of Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Department of Justice will award the city of Flint a $1.5 million grant to reduce crime and gun violence. We talk with scare actors from Factory of the Dead about what you can do this spooky season at the largest haunted attraction in the tri-cities. SVSU students create...
WNEM
Ok2Say reports increase in tips since December 2021
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. Okay2Say announced reports of planned school attacks and threats topped the list of tips reported since the tragedy. The program allows students to confidentially report tips...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 1
A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. The Tack football legacy continues this season at Merrill High School, as two brothers helped lead the Vandals to victory Friday night. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, October 1. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Chilly night, but warm & beautiful Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly start Monday morning, we rebounded beautifully on Monday afternoon, with most of our inland locations warming up into the 60s!. Areas near the lakeshore have been a bit cooler with the wind off of Lake Huron and a few passing clouds, but it should still be a beautiful evening to find a reason to be outside! Temperatures will be chilly again tonight, but we’ll have another beautiful day ahead of us tomorrow to enjoy, and we’ll be even a bit warmer!
WNEM
Perfect start to October followed by a rollercoaster ride mid-week.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We starting October on a fantastic note, with a stretch of weather that is hard to come by in Mid-Michigan this time of year!. For your Saturday, expect loads of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast, possibly gusty at times, at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20-25mph not out of the question.
WNEM
Why I’m doing Real Men Wear Pink of Mid-Michigan this year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Twelve minutes. Every 12 minutes, someone new is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. every day. That is wild to me and way too frequent. “You have cancer” – harrowing words I’ve never heard personally. For many women in my life, they can’t say the same.
Comments / 0