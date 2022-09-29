Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks public comment on amended draft of new City Council Districts

The Seattle Redistricting Commission is in the process of redrawing the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts. During the Regular Redistricting meeting on September 27, 2022, the group voted to amend the draft map previously adopted on August 2, 2022. Members of the public are invited to submit comments on the proposed adjustments and amended draft map. The designated public comment period will be open until the Commission files the final district plan on November 15, 2022.

“Although we are making these amendments, this map is not intended to be the final map. We will continue to work on improving it while keeping our commitment to follow legal requirements and responding to public comment.” Commission Chair Malaba

The adjustments made were based on public comment received since the release of the first draft on August 2, 2022. The changes include:

Moving Southeast Magnolia and most of Interbay into District 6 and moving most of Fremont into District 7

Moving Eastlake into District 3 and a western portion of First Hill into District 7

Moving unoccupied census block from District 2 to District 1 to preserve precinct SEA 37-1864

The amended draft map can be viewed at: Interactive Map | Dave’s Redistricting App | PDF

To obtain a physical copy of the draft map, please contact Logan Drummond at Logan.Drummond@seattle.gov.