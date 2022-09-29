Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
nwestiowa.com
Preserving the Past
Friends of the Abbie Gardner Cabin seek to save historic site. Tucked behind the hustle and bustle of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is a small, pioneer log cabin. Resorts, lake cottages and family homes have grown up around the old cabin, but it and other historical markers still stand as a testament to what occurred on this land more than one hundred and fifty years ago. In 1857 the Spirit Lake Massacre took place and 13-year-old Abbie Gardner was kidnapped.
nwestiowa.com
Blind Butcher cracks open bold fundraiser
INWOOD—When Blind Butcher Brewing opened last September, it had a goal of raising $50,000 for vision treatment across three years, but it only took one calendar to pour the full glass. The next project aims much higher: $8 million in one year. “Our goal in mind is to reach...
kiwaradio.com
Casey’s Corporate Still Evaluating; No Plans Yet On What To Do With Fire-Damaged Hull Store
Hull/Ankeny, Iowa — Officials with Casey’s General Stores, Inc. have yet to reveal plans for the future of the Casey’s General Store location in Hull, following last week’s fire that severely damaged the convenience store. When we asked if the building would be repaired, replaced, or...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
Sioux City Journal
Heidman Law Firm announces four new associate attorneys
SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Sheldon has announced Avery N. Van Holland, Liam T. Mangan, Schuyler L. Pals and Steven R. Wilson have joined the firm as an associate attorney. Van Holland, originally from Sheldon, Iowa, earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa College...
kiwaradio.com
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
Sioux City Public School Foundation Trying To Pay Off Students’ Lunch Balances
(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City Public School Foundation is trying to pay off student loan balances. The nonprofit group is asking the public to pledge one dollar for 30 days and share what it calls its 30/30/30 program with 30 friends. Through last week the district had a negative balance of almost 13-thousand dollars to its Food Service Department. The foundation says that debt could be an estimated 145-thousand by the end of the current school year.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
nwestiowa.com
Byers: George-Little Rock officially applies to War Eagle
The first domino has been tapped and the rest should start to fall in rapid succession as change is coming to the high school athletic conferences in N’West Iowa. The George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the go-ahead to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference during its meeting on Sept. 20. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance still pending. If approved, George-Little Rock would join the War Eagle in the 2023-24 school year.
nwestiowa.com
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
Sioux City Journal
Arena Sports Academy wants to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from city
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's rental of Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for an outdoor little league program. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in September that it wants...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
nwestiowa.com
Edward Vande Griend, 88, formerly of Boyden
CANTON, SD—Edward Vande Griend, 88, Canton, SD, formerly of Boyden and Sioux Falls, SD, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center in Canton, SD. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hull.
nwestiowa.com
Nebraskan jailed for OWI, more in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Grand Island, NE, man was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jensen Isaac Hernandez Oliva stemmed from the stop...
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
