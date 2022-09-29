ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

What Style Will the Thunder Play With This Season?

By Kade Kimble
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Piqus_0iFmJ0G200

With a revamped roster, how will the Thunder play this season?

On the second day of training camp, Lu Dort told reporters that the Oklahoma City Thunder have been conditioning really well and have been “playing really hard and set up a good tone.”

With a young team, it only makes sense to play with incredible pace and keep the motor running, especially when you’ve got 12 players that make sense in the rotation.

At media day, head coach Mark Dagineault mentioned that the Thunder will be having multiple two-a-day practices. Furthermore, the Thunder will be able to play fast early on this season. He mentioned that they begin practice with “core skills” that include securing rebounds and sprinting the floor.

Coach Daigneault, when asked about how they approach practice on the Thunder Basketball Universe podcast, mentioned that they get to playing live scrimmages early on in the season.

In terms of playstyle, Coach Daigneault mentioned that the team “punched above their weight.”

So what can Thunder fans expect from the team this year? A team that is full of grit and hustle, and they’re going to play hard for the full 48 minutes.
Last season, we saw the Thunder outlast opponents, sometimes older ones like the Los Angeles Lakers, and make a fourth quarter comeback where it seemed the motor kept going for them.

The third-year head coach explained that they’ve built the roster in a very modern way, whereas multiple people will have the ability to bring the ball down the court and push the ball in transition.

Sam Presti has done a great job at putting the right players into Coach Daigneault’s system, and they will reap the benefits of that long-term.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Nba#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did. It all added up to a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in one of the worst offensive performances in six years under coach Sean McVay. “The story of the night from an offensive perceptive was self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said. “Just above the neck errors where we’re not doing the things that we are capable of and I expect us to be better than that.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
693
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy