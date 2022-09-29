ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Ian destroys part of Sanibel Causeway, cutting off access to barrier islands

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEfvF_0iFmIyaO00

Hurricane Ian destroyed a major chunk of the Sanibel Causeway when it slammed into Florida's west coast Wednesday, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,400 people normally live. Both Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after the storm washed away at least three sections of the bridge, CBS Miami reported .

Videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.

"Sanibel is destruction," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Thursday, adding that the island "got hit with really biblical storm surge." DeSantis said evacuation efforts were ongoing but many of the residents had left before the storm hit.

A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. Wilfredo Lee / AP

All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida officials.

The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, and their beaches draw a significant number of tourists each year.

It was unknown how many people on the islands had heeded orders to evacuate, but Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller expressed cautious optimism that worst-case scenarios might not have been realized.

No deaths or injuries have been confirmed in the county, and flyovers of barrier islands show "the integrity of the homes is far better than we anticipated," Fuller said.

A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.

South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples got destroyed, with even the pilings underneath torn out, as towering waves crashed over the structure. "Right now, there is no pier," said Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner.

Meanwhile, a hurricane warning has been issued for South Carolina's entire coast as Ian, which is now a tropical storm, is expected to regain strength and become a hurricane again on Thursday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS - More than half a million Florida residents face another day without electricity, nearly a week after Hurricane Ian caused a large path of destruction across the state. Rescuers continue their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters, more than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide so far. But for many residents, power restoration has become job one. In Naples, Kelly Sedgwick was just seeing news images Monday of the devastation Ian had caused, thanks to power that was restored four days after the hurricane slammed into her community. Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Bonita...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises

FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Bonita Springs recovery is slow, neighborly bonds unbroken

FORT MYERS - What was once considered paradise is now in ruins after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the southwest coast and central Florida. In Bonita Springs, rebuilding is a very slow and labor intensive process, but the bonds in this community are far from broken. On the corner of Lagoon and Tradewinds avenue, the Seymoure family wanted to show a little bit of love to a neighborhood the only way they knew how. "Obviously this isn't a whole heck of a lot but we are doing the best we can," said Nick Semooure....
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Sanibel, FL
Government
City
Captiva, FL
State
South Carolina State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Florida deaths rise amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

The wrath of Ian laid bare: Gov. DeSantis says three-mile long Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt after 'biblical' hurricane severs island from mainland

The Sanibel Causeway, which provides the only link to Sanibel and Captiva Island off Fort Myers, will have to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian wiped out multiple sections. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that the Causeway, as well as nearby Pine Island Bridge, is completely impassible after suffering severe damage in the Category 4 storm.
SANIBEL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Penny Taylor
CBS Miami

Naples man waded through half a mile of Ian floodwater to rescue mother

NAPLES - A Naples man slogged through nearly half a mile of floodwater to save his 85-year-old mother after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast with damaging winds and catastrophic flooding.Johnny Lauder said he sprang into action after his mother, who had one leg and uses a wheelchair, called in a panic and said water was rushing into her home and reaching her chest."I just wanted to get there," Lauder said. "I knew time was of the essence. She was running out of time."Lauder, a former police officer, made the harrowing journey through streets that had turned into...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrier Island#Sanibel Causeway#The Causeway#Hurricane Ian
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida efforts underway to help victims of Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - South Florida non-profits are working fast to get relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.  "This is a really big deal, this is gonna be like the Katrina of Florida, unfortunately," Michael Capponi, Global Empowerment Mission Founder, and President said.  Capponi's team was about 30 miles outside of Naples when he talked with CBS4.  They sent him video of areas of Collier County completely overtaken by water and showing the difficulty in setting up to get supplies. "Every house is already this much underwater so our team is doing recon, they're following behind the eye," he said.Once three...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland

TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.  The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy