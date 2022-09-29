Read full article on original website
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
jazminmarie.co
10+ Fun Fall Activities Happening in Chicago – Traveling to Chicago in October
It’s officially October in Chicago and Fall festivities have begun! This time of year the weather is chilly, the drinks are warm and there are so many activities to do in Chicago, Illinois. Since the weather is significantly cooler, I feel like I could walk around outside for hours, so I’ve listed some fun activities that you can participate in this weather. Here are a few activities happening in Chicago, Illinois during the month of October:
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
offmetro.com
10 Fun Things To Do In Chicago During The Winter
Chicago winter is unpredictable and whimsical, but this is exactly why people love it so much! With high chances of amazing snowy days and freezing temperatures, the city transforms into a winter wonderland between October and March (sometimes even April). Plus, you may even be “lucky” enough to catch a...
Eater
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights
It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
3 Years After Stroke, Runner Hopes to Finally Compete in Chicago Marathon He Was Forced to Miss
A California man was just a day away from competing in the 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon when he suffered a stroke, and now, he's hoping to finish what he started when the race gets underway Sunday. Jason DePetris had flown into Chicago from Long Beach, California just before...
Poor Florida Neighborhood Battered by Flood Tries to Recover
The Gladiolus Food Pantry usually hands out supplies on Wednesdays to about 240 families, so when Hurricane Ian swept through that day and canceled their distribution, it was left full of flats of canned black beans, bags of rice, meats, bread and produce — food that helps families struggling with rising rents and inflation make ends meet.
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
See Satellite Images of Ian's Destruction Across Florida
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers continued, and even worsened in some places. It is clear that the road to recovery from this massive storm will be long and painful in some of the hardest-hit areas. The remnants of Ian...
Organizers of Chicago Marathon Announce Debut of New Distance Series
The Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced Monday that it will soon debut a new running series for those who participate in several of the city's biggest racing events, with guaranteed entry into the 2024 Chicago Marathon and a new medal on the line. As part of the Bank of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
NBC Chicago
