ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

Related
Chicago Journal

Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color

Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, IL
jazminmarie.co

10+ Fun Fall Activities Happening in Chicago – Traveling to Chicago in October

It’s officially October in Chicago and Fall festivities have begun! This time of year the weather is chilly, the drinks are warm and there are so many activities to do in Chicago, Illinois. Since the weather is significantly cooler, I feel like I could walk around outside for hours, so I’ve listed some fun activities that you can participate in this weather. Here are a few activities happening in Chicago, Illinois during the month of October:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
offmetro.com

10 Fun Things To Do In Chicago During The Winter

Chicago winter is unpredictable and whimsical, but this is exactly why people love it so much! With high chances of amazing snowy days and freezing temperatures, the city transforms into a winter wonderland between October and March (sometimes even April). Plus, you may even be “lucky” enough to catch a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Lake Michigan
Eater

Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies

Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC Chicago

Poor Florida Neighborhood Battered by Flood Tries to Recover

The Gladiolus Food Pantry usually hands out supplies on Wednesdays to about 240 families, so when Hurricane Ian swept through that day and canceled their distribution, it was left full of flats of canned black beans, bags of rice, meats, bread and produce — food that helps families struggling with rising rents and inflation make ends meet.
FLORIDA STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy