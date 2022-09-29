Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO