Kesha Reveals Which Famous Friend Asked to Be on Season 2 of Conjuring Kesha
We R Who We R, and that's devoted Conjuring Kesha fans. The supernatural series stars pop star Kesha as she checks off her paranormal bucket list, including a visit to the spooky Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and trekking into the allegedly Big Foot-infested woods in Mount Shasta. But Conjuring Kesha would be nothing without the "Praying" singer's slew of friends, who are open to exploring the strange and unusual places.
HBO Defends Dark Lighting in Recent House of the Dragon Episode
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. The most recent House of the Dragon episode was, to quote Game of Thrones, "dark and full of terrors." During the Oct. 2 episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) finally got together, but viewers had trouble seeing it due to the episode's dark lighting.
The Cast of Ramy Explains How They Formed Their Unique Bond
Things for the Hassan family have never been more tenuous—but off-screen, their bond has never been stronger. On season three of Hulu's Ramy, which premiered Sept. 30 on the streamer, Ramy Youssef leads an ensemble cast featuring Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy and Laith Nakli, who play Ramy's mother Maysa, sister Dena and uncle Naseem, respectively.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Elsie Fisher Teases New Character Heading to Cousins Beach
Watch: The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist. Elsie Fisher is headed to Cousins Beach. The 19-year-old, who currently stars in Prime Video's My Best Friend's Exorcism, has joined season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which also features Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills. And it's been an amazing experience for the Eighth Grade star.
Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup
Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!. The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
SNL Pokes Fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. On Saturday Night Live's season 48 opener, guest host Milles Teller helped members of the cast poke fun at Adam Levine and Armie Hammer's DM scandals. Teller played the host of a game show titled Send Something Normal, in which celebrity contestants must reply to a woman's DM on Instagram "in a way that is normal" to win $100 million.
North West and Siblings Join Kanye West at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings. Keeping up with the runways. Taking command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West opened the star-studded fashion show on Oct. 2. As the "Donda" rapper modeled a black, oversized military-inspired ensemble, his daughter North...
The Real Reason Why Cecily Strong Was Absent from the Saturday Night Live Premiere
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Cecily Strong isn't going anywhere. Though the comedian was notably absent from the opening credits of Oct. 1's Saturday Night Live premiere, causing fans to speculate if she had left the show, E! News has learned that Strong is still a cast member on the NBC series.
Is Jason Gaskell Leaving Below Deck Mediterranean? His Season 7 Fate Revealed
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Looks like it's anchors aweigh for Below Deck Mediterranean's Jason Gaskell. The show's Sept. 26 episode concluded with a heated conversation between Jason and bosun Storm Smith regarding his behavior with the rest of the crew. And in Bravo's sneak peek at the series' Oct. 3 episode, Jason makes up his mind about his future on the boat.
The 12 Most-Loved Amazon Candles With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Nest, Capri Blue, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time
Watch: Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More. Minecraft YouTuber Dream is finally revealing the man behind the mask. For years, the content creator has shielded his true face from viewers, presenting himself solely as a smiley face figure. But on Oct. 2, Dream introduced his 30.6 million subscribers to the real him.
The Nostalgic Way The Walking Dead Is Honoring Its Past In Final Episodes
Watch: Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind. What's old is new again—even on The Walking Dead. On Oct. 2, the first of the storied zombie drama's final eight episodes premiered and things kicked off with a montage narrated by Judith (Cailey Fleming), the daughter of Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Shane (Jon Bernthal), who was adopted by Rick (Andrew Lincoln).
Adam Levine, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer, Ime Udoka and More Celebs Rocked by Cheating Scandals
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is messy. Even some of Hollywood's most beloved couples aren't immune to rumors of infidelity and allegations of cheating. And while some romances endured the trials and tribulations of having a scandal play out in the spotlight, others dramatically imploded. And now it seems the entertainment industry is producing a whole new batch of relationship controversies.
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
Our Struggle by Wayne Holloway review – an invigorating mix of risk and reward
He British writer and film-maker Wayne Holloway called his 2015 debut, Land of Hunger, a short story collection rather than a novel because “a ‘novel’... sounds so lame, so pompous”. Then came a satirical dystopia drawn on his time in Hollywood, Bindlestiff (2019), loved by M John Harrison, one of this year’s Booker judges, as well as the Sun. His new novel about class, politics and historical memory has starring roles for Islamic State, the union leader Bob Crow and, briefly, Howard Jacobson. “Idiosyncratic” doesn’t begin to get near him.
Why Romeo Alexander Found Himself in Tears on Bachelor in Paradise
This Romeo may never find his Juliet. During the Oct. 3 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo Alexander found himself at odds with several of the ladies after pursuing many of them at once. Heading into the episode, Romeo seemed dedicated to Jill Chin, who he picked after slighting Kira Mengistu in the season premiere.
Will Twilight's Peter Facinelli Be Invited to Co-Star Taylor Lautner's Wedding? He Says...
Watch: BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards. There's a whole lot to celebrate in the Cullen family these days. Shortly after E! News confirmed Kristen Stewart was engaged to Dylan Meyer in November, Taylor Lautner announced his successful proposal to Tay Dome. As the two Twilight stars begin...
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till. After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Post Malone Reveals One “Heartbreaking” Part About Being Dad to His Baby Girl
Watch: Post Malone Reveals "Heartbreaking" Part of Being a Dad. After welcoming his first child this summer, Post Malone opened up about his first few months fatherhood, confessing some challenges that come with trying to balance his career on the road and being there for his baby girl. "It's really...
