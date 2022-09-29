Read full article on original website
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Romances
Check out the love lives of the celeb and pro dancers
‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl
For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen. The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
Which ‘Below Deck’ Couples Are Still Together After Finding Romance During Charter Season?
When working side by side with someone 24 hours a day for six to eight weeks straight in cramped conditions, it's easy to catch feelings! That's what's happened to a number of crew...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?. After six years of...
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
‘Sister Wives’: 5 Bizzare Ways Christine’s Divorce From Kody Mirrors Her Mom Annie’s Escape From Polygamy
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's experience with plural marriage was similar to her mother, Annie's divorce. Here are the 5 uncanny ways that they mirror each other.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
