Yellowstone County, MT

Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza

By Daily Montanan Staff
 4 days ago
A bottle of influenza vaccine at a CVS pharmacy and MinuteClinic on September 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. CVS Health is offering the flu shots by appointment or walking in as health experts encourage people to get their flu shots in hopes of preventing a bad flu season. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult.  The individual did not require hospitalization.

“Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu vaccine,” said John Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health and the Yellowstone County Health Officer.  “Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in several years and if that country’s experience is a predictor, we could be in for a severe flu season, so I am encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.”

A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older. season but a new dose is needed each year because the type of flu viruses circulating change from year to year.

Influenza is a serious contagious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. The disease spreads through coughing and sneezing with symptoms that can include high fever, chills, headaches, exhaustion, sore throat, cough and body aches.  It may take about 1 to 4 days after being exposed to the virus for symptoms to develop.  Additionally, you may be able to pass on the flu to someone else 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

Individuals with chronic medical conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and young children are at particularly high risk of becoming very ill from influenza.  Vaccine options include a quadrivalent shot which covers four different influenza viruses and a high-dose flu shot approved for people age 65 and older.

Everyday precautions can help stop the spread of influenza.  Those measures include:

  • Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
  • Washing your hands often with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Avoiding close contact with sick people.
  • If you are sick with a flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or necessities.  Your fever should be gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.
  • While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

