Black Adam official poster is released showing Dwayne Johnson between Pierce Brosnan and Quintessa Q Swindell: 'Power born from rage'

By Trevin Lund, Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema experience on Thursday.

The Black Adam poster offers a look at the cast with Dwayne Johnson above Aldis Hodge as Hawkman with the phrase 'Power Born From Rage' above the title.

The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra. Warner Bros is releasing the film on October 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ckCa_0iFmIeB600
Power Born From Rage: DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for Black Adam on Thursday with Dwayne Johnson above Aldis Hodge as Hawkman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaoSi_0iFmIeB600
Epic: Johnson stars as the towering anti-hero, Black Adam. The new film will be released by Warner Bros on October 21

With the highly anticipated release of the comic action hero film starring Johnson, Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Q. Swindell, Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo.

Fans of the DC Universe were ecstatic to know that they would be able to enjoy the film in an immersive environment.

'Witness all of the action in a #DolbyCinema. Get your tickets for #BlackAdam today for the most immersive experience,' read an Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXdDg_0iFmIeB600
The Rock: The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEUcY_0iFmIeB600
Hawkman: The trailer offered the best look at the DC hero Hawkman, played by Aldis Hodge

The action-packed trailer, released three weeks ago, begins with a lifeless body floating in water, as Johnson's title character proclaims, 'My son sacrificed his life to save me.'

His son is seen being cut down while Adam is forced to watch, tortured by the sight of his dead son.

He is seen using his superhuman powers to fly through the city, unleashing a lightning blast from his hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPdxP_0iFmIeB600
Sacrifice: The trailer begins with a lifeless body floating in water, as Johnson's title character proclaims, 'My son sacrificed his life to save me'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Jaum_0iFmIeB600
Force: His son is seen being cut down while Adam is forced to watch, tortured by the sight of his dead son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b90Rt_0iFmIeB600
Blast: He's seen using his superhuman powers to fly through the city, unleashing a lightning blast from his hand

'These powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage,' he says, while holding his dead son.

Another shot shows him in his full black costume, surrounded by armed soldiers, who start opening fire... to no avail.

He catches one of the bullets between his thumb and forefinger, stating in another language, 'Your magic is weak' before taking out the soldiers one by one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJV10_0iFmIeB600
Curse: 'These powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage,' he says, while holding his dead son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gFhm_0iFmIeB600
Weak: He catches one of the bullets between his thumb and forefinger, stating in another language, 'Your magic is weak' before taking out the soldiers one by one

Another shot shows Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) out of costume, stating, 'This loose cannon needs to be locked down, before innocent people start getting hurt.'

A pair of fighter jets are seen flanking a flying Adam, with one of the pilots telling him to land, but Adam simply punches his wing, sending him into a tailspin.

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Carter that he's been asleep for 5,000 years and asks who is on his team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ninG_0iFmIeB600
Carter: Another shot shows Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) out of costume, stating, 'This loose cannon needs to be locked down, before innocent people start getting hurt'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7vho_0iFmIeB600
Amanda: Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Carter that he's been asleep for 5,000 years and asks who is on his team

The team is shown heading to a plane, including Albert Rothstein a.k.a. Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who calls themselves the Justice Society as they get into a high-powered jet that takes off from an underground hangar.

The trailer shows a glimpse at Dr. Fate's powers, as Hawkman tells Adam, 'We're here to negotiate your peaceful surrender.'

Adam is seen tossing a helicopter like it was nothing, along with a glimpse of Maxine Hunkell a.k.a. Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), as Adam says, 'I'm not peaceful... nor do I surrender.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gjv7K_0iFmIeB600
Justice: The team is shown heading to a plane, including Albert Rothstein a.k.a. Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who calls themselves the Justice Society as they get into a high-powered jet that takes off from an underground hangar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAMHU_0iFmIeB600
Costume: The trailer shows the best look at Hawkman's full costume yet, along with a glimpse at Dr. Fate's powers, as Hawkman tells Adam, 'We're here to negotiate your peaceful surrender'

The trailer also shows a glimpse at Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz, a.k.a. Isis, who tells Adam, 'You did not come here to seek justice. You came to exact revenge.'

We also get a glimpse at Atom Smasher in his full size, as Adam tells someone, 'I never said I was a hero.'

Dr. Fate tells Adam that he has 'two paths' adding, 'You can be the destroyer of this world... or you can be its savior,' as the trailer comes to an explosive end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y40vy_0iFmIeB600
No kneel: Hawkman tries to attack Adam but he's caught and tossed back with ease, as he says, 'I kneel before no one' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RGeh_0iFmIeB600
Revenge: We get a glimpse at Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz, a.k.a. Isis, who tells Adam, 'You did not come here to seek justice. You came to exact revenge'

