Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Larimer County through 345 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee Park, or 30 miles south of Laramie, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Virginia Dale, Cherokee Park and Red Feather Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Worcester County, including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 4.3 1.8 2.1 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 4.5 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.7 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 06/05 AM 2.9 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 06/06 PM 3.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Western Canyonlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Garfield County through 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northwest of Ticaboo, or over the south end of Capitol Reef National Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Garfield County. This includes Utah Route 276 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 2 NONE 03/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 04/07 PM 3.8 1.3 1.3 2 NONE 05/09 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 3 NONE 05/09 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/05 PM 4.2 2.2 2.3 6-7 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.8 1.8 2.4 6-7 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.0 2.0 2.2 5-6 MODERATE 05/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.7 4-5 MINOR 05/08 PM 3.4 1.4 1.6 3 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 6.1 3.3 3.1 7 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.0 2.2 2.9 7-8 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.8 3.0 2.8 8 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.6 1.8 2.3 5-6 MINOR 05/05 PM 5.2 2.4 2.1 1-4 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 PM 8.3 3.8 3.6 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.1 2.6 3.3 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.5 3.0 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.1 1.6 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 6.9 2.4 2.0 1-2 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.9 2.9 2.8 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.8 4-5 MODERATE 04/05 PM 5.3 2.3 2.2 4 MODERATE 05/05 AM 4.5 1.5 1.9 3 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.7 1.7 1.5 3 MINOR OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 9.0 4.4 3.4 1 MAJOR 04/03 AM 7.0 2.4 3.2 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 7.6 3.0 2.1 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.3 1.7 2.2 1 NONE 05/06 PM 7.2 2.6 1.6 1 MINOR
Flood Warning issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-02 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Jordan Creek area in Juneau. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, there will be some inundation of structures and roads near Jordan Creek with more than 1 foot of water. Some residential homes and commercial offices along the creek will see flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 202 PM AKDT, River gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing, especially near Jordan Creek. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the Juneau area over the last 24 hours. - For Jordan Creek near Juneau: At 2:00pm the stage was 10.76 feet. Flood Stage is 9.7 feet. Forecast: Jordan Creek crested at 10.98 feet at 1130 am Saturday. Water levels will recede quickly through the late afternoon and evening.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County, including the Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 5.5 1.8 2.5 9 MINOR 04/03 PM 6.0 2.3 2.0 8 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.7 1.0 1.5 6-7 NONE 05/04 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 5-6 MINOR 06/05 AM 4.9 1.2 1.4 5 NONE 06/06 PM 5.0 1.3 0.9 3-4 NONE
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 601 PM MST, dust channels along a line extending from near Casa Grande to near Gila Bend are reducing visibility to less than 1 mile. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 119 and 174. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 7. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 161. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Bosque, Freeman, Big Horn and Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Tyrrell; Washington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Albemarle Sound, Alligator and Scuppernong Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the Albemarle, Croatan, and Pamlico Sounds, Alligator River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor crested above Record Flood Stage at 4.71 feet early Saturday morning. Levels will remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. A small increase in river levels will be possible late week, as northerly winds develop. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 4.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.5 Mon 8 pm 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.5
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 16:25:00 Expires: 2022-10-03 19:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 730 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 422 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the southeast slopes of Haleakala. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaupo, Kipahulu and Haleakala National Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 730 PM HST if flooding persists.
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 19:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA, NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES At 727 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad and Hyder. This includes the following streams and drainages Quail Wash, Deadman Wash, Lagoon, The, Woolsey Wash, Hoodoo Wash, Copper Wash, Farmers Canal, Centennial Wash, Cementosa Wash, Columbus Wash, Red Raven Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Gila River, Baragan Wash, Loudermilk Wash and Fourth of July Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently experiencing record flooding. The river at Lake Harney is forecast to crest tonight at 12.7 ft and remain steady through Tuesday morning. The river level is forecast to remain above Record Flood through this week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and record flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 12.6 Mon 8 pm 12.5 12.3 12.0 11.7 11.4
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Southern Craven; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Bay and Lower Neuse Rivers, Core Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks, areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 4.8 -1.0 1.2 1 None 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None 04/03 PM 5.2 -0.6 1.8 1 Minor 05/04 AM 4.6 -1.2 1.9 1 None 05/05 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.2 1 None 06/06 AM 4.7 -1.1 1.7 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/02 AM 3.2 2.1 2.5 3 Minor 04/03 PM 3.3 2.2 2.2 2 Minor 05/03 AM 2.9 1.8 2.1 2 None 05/04 PM 3.1 2.0 2.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.9 1.8 2.0 1 None
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 22:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Moderate saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Bayside communities of the Upper Keys. * WHEN...Through 5 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Monmouth, Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burlington; Monmouth; Ocean FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM EDT this evening for Southern Monmouth, Eastern Burlington, and Ocean Counties. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/05 AM 4.8 2.0 2.4 3 MINOR 04/05 PM 4.8 2.0 1.8 3 MINOR 05/06 AM 3.6 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 05/06 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 06/06 AM 3.4 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 06/07 PM 3.7 0.9 0.6 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 AM 5.2 2.3 2.6 7 MINOR 04/03 PM 4.9 2.0 2.0 6-7 NONE 05/05 AM 4.1 1.2 1.4 4-5 NONE 05/05 PM 4.3 1.4 1.1 4 NONE 06/06 AM 3.8 0.9 0.9 2 NONE 06/07 PM 4.0 1.1 0.7 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 AM 5.4 2.7 3.2 1 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.3 2.6 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/06 AM 4.9 2.2 2.6 1 MINOR 05/06 PM 4.9 2.2 2.2 1 MINOR 06/07 AM 4.6 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR 06/07 PM 4.5 1.8 1.7 1 MINOR
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 20:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-04 04:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 415 AM MST Tuesday /515 AM MDT Tuesday/. * At 811 PM MST /911 PM MDT/, River gauges on the Little Colorado River indicated that a prolonged period of high water can be expected. The gauge in Winslow reported 17.03 feet at 805 PM MST /905 MDT and could rise as high as 18 feet tonight. This will cause flooding of low-lying areas and low water crossings from Bushman Acres downstream to the crossing at Indian Route 71N and further, to east of Leupp. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain from the past 24 hours will produce flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Winslow and Navajo Reservation along and north of Route 2 (North Park Drive). This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Little Colorado River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
