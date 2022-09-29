Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Looking for Robbery Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery during the early morning hours of Sept. 18 in the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when they were approached by the suspect. The...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating deadly shooting on S. Lewis Ln.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon, October 3. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane around 1:24 p.m. on Monday for a report of shots fired. Officers found a gunshot victim and learned the suspect fled...
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
wibqam.com
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Illinois murder, immediately sentenced
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel. Collinsville police were called to the Hampton Inn near Interstate 55 and Commerce Drive around 11:20 p.m. on April 19, 2020. Police learned a shooting victim, Devin Judd of Lenzburg, Illinois, entered the hotel seeking help.
Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
3 teens shot in Calumet City, police say
When police arrived, they found a group of juveniles gathered in the area.
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in multi-car crash on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Cook County. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police. One person was...
westkentuckystar.com
Drug trafficking investigation nets one arrest in Paducah
A drug trafficking investigation in Paducah nets one arrest. Detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office were tipped off to drug activity and began an investigation. Undercover officers were allegedly able to purchase drugs from 37-year-old Joshua K. Averitt of Spruce Street. Friday, Averitt was pulled over near 28th and...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
KFVS12
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
KFVS12
Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
Chicago shooting: 4-year-old boy seriously injured by gunfire while in car with mother
Chicago police said a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by gunfire while in a car with his mother Friday night.
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
