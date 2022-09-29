ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out! Double demerits start TODAY as police target drivers over the long weekend - here are the offences that could cost you your licence

By Ben Talintyre
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Drivers will risk losing their licence for making just one simple mistake on the road as double demerits come into play this long weekend.

Residents in New South Wales, ACT and South Australia will enjoy the Labour Day public holiday on Monday, October 3.

The holiday period will leave drivers operating under double demerit restrictions on the road in NSW and ACT, but South Australia is not subject to similar penalties.

Double demerit points apply for speeding, seat belt, motorcycle helmet, drink and drug driving, and mobile phone offences during the period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIm8d_0iFmIYpc00
Residents in New South Wales, ACT and South Australia will enjoy the Labour Day public holiday on Monday October 5 (stock image)

The double demerit period will run for four days from Friday September 30 to Monday October 3 inclusive.

Motorists caught using their phone behind the wheel will receive a $457 fine and 10 demerit points.

Drivers will lose six demerit points for driving without wearing a seat belt and 12 points if two of their passengers are travelling without wearing their belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xftC_0iFmIYpc00
The holiday period will leave drivers operating under double demerit restrictions on the road in NSW and ACT, but South Australia is not subject to double demerit penalties (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Glys_0iFmIYpc00
Double demerit points apply for speeding, seat belt, motorcycle helmet, drink and drug driving and mobile phone offences during the period (stock image)

Last weekend also had a double demerits period due to the National Day of Mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Double demerit periods are automatically applied to weekends when the public holiday is on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday.

Monday, October 3 is the Labour Day public holiday.

