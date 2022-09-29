ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran arrests university student protesters on campus

A group of students were trapped inside the prestigious Sharif University. The security guards locked them inside and chased some of them to the university parking lot. Social media footage showed some were taken away to undisclosed locations. Universities in Iran have always been hotbeds of protests. Similar events took place in 1999 and 2009, leading to many arrests and deaths among the students by security forces.
