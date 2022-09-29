Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia win bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at desert megacity
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state’s $500bn (£440bn) flagship Neom project. The Trojena development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a...
World
Iran arrests university student protesters on campus
A group of students were trapped inside the prestigious Sharif University. The security guards locked them inside and chased some of them to the university parking lot. Social media footage showed some were taken away to undisclosed locations. Universities in Iran have always been hotbeds of protests. Similar events took place in 1999 and 2009, leading to many arrests and deaths among the students by security forces.
It's 'very hard to say' whether Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns called Russia's talk of nuclear weapons "deeply reckless" and said it should be taken "very seriously."
