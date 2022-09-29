Read full article on original website
Hey Buddy Hey Pal Launch Stack-O-Lantern for Halloween Season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — They’re the makers of the Eggmazing, an easy and fun way to decorate Easter Eggs. Then Scott Houdashell and Curtis McGill from Hey Buddy Hey Pal Investments, LLC launched the Christmas ornament decorator. Now the pair are back helping us out for Halloween with...
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
How to Keep Warm Once the Cold Weather Sets In Amarillo
Winter is not the greatest holiday, Fall and Spring are because they have mild temps and are just pleasant. Winter is the holiday where you are dreaming of warmth and sun and water. I mean all you can do in winter is throw on 20 layers of clothes and then sit in front of a fireplace.
Craving Tacos? Here’s Some National Taco Day Deals In Amarillo.
You've heard the term, used it, heck, even participated in it more than once. It's so big that even the Sod Poodles introduced it this season at HODGETOWN during home games on Tuesday. So it's only fitting that National Taco Day would happen on Taco Tuesday, right? That's precisely what...
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
National Taco Day deals on Oct. 4
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taco Tuesday is celebrated by many every Tuesday but this Taco Tuesday is celebrated amongst all Taco lovers nationally on Oct. 4. According to National Today, the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was created in New Jersey by Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar back in 1982. However, the phrase was trademarked and popularized by […]
Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation
Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?
Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
UPDATE: Amarillo Crime Stoppers recover 2022 Ram 2500
Update (9:45 a.m.) The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the 2022 grey Ram 2500 has reportedly been recovered. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 2022 grey Ram 2500 for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to Crime Stoppers, […]
The Buc-ee’s Saga? Yeah, It Just Got a Bit More Interesting.
Lately, I've received several emails asking if we had any updates on Buc-ee's being built here in Amarillo. Well, I finally have SOME kind of update, but it may not be the update you're looking for, unfortunately. That said, it is definitely a very interesting development. The legal battle over...
Amarillo Zoo set to host ‘Boo at the Zoo’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Zoo (AZ) announced “Boo at the Zoo” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. AZ states that admissions will end at 8:30 on the day of the event. According to the AZ Facebook post, tickets are priced at $6 per […]
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Amarillo Fire releases details on recent written exam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released the details from its most recent written exam session that occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. According to a news release from the department, 91 participants took the test on Oct. 1, with 53 of the members passing the test. […]
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
Need a Job? Head to the Amarillo Job Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 80 employers are gathering in one place October 4th to host the Fall 2022 Amarillo Job Fair. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. There are possibly interviews taking place so officials say come dressed and ready for an interview.
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
Amarillo Opera Set to Perform “The Barber of Seville”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Enjoy Figaro’s mischievous escapades as he assists Count Almaviva in wooing the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian, Dr. Bartolo!. The Amarillo Opera is set to perform The Barber of Seville on October 8th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Call...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ features Texas native as younger version of Bette Midler
The young Winifred Sanderson has also performed musicals in San Antonio.
