Myhighplains.com

Hey Buddy Hey Pal Launch Stack-O-Lantern for Halloween Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — They’re the makers of the Eggmazing, an easy and fun way to decorate Easter Eggs. Then Scott Houdashell and Curtis McGill from Hey Buddy Hey Pal Investments, LLC launched the Christmas ornament decorator. Now the pair are back helping us out for Halloween with...
101.9 The Bull

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

National Taco Day deals on Oct. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taco Tuesday is celebrated by many every Tuesday but this Taco Tuesday is celebrated amongst all Taco lovers nationally on Oct. 4. According to National Today, the phrase “Taco Tuesday” was created in New Jersey by Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar back in 1982. However, the phrase was trademarked and popularized by […]
US105

Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation

Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
KBAT 99.9

Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?

Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Mix 94.1

What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?

It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
Myhighplains.com

Need a Job? Head to the Amarillo Job Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 80 employers are gathering in one place October 4th to host the Fall 2022 Amarillo Job Fair. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. There are possibly interviews taking place so officials say come dressed and ready for an interview.
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Opera Set to Perform “The Barber of Seville”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Enjoy Figaro’s mischievous escapades as he assists Count Almaviva in wooing the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian, Dr. Bartolo!. The Amarillo Opera is set to perform The Barber of Seville on October 8th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Call...
