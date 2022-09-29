ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosnian elections overshadowed by higher power

On Sunday night, Bosnian voters went to the polls in an election marked by ethnic tensions. The vote saw a strong contest between ethnic nationalists and progressive parties across the country. But the process was ultimately overshadowed by changes to the country’s constitution forced through by Bosnia's unelected high representative. John Last reports.
The linguistic cold war between Russians and Georgians

More than 10,000 Russians are streaming across the border and into neighboring Georgia every day to escape being drafted. The influx is exacerbating tensions between the different language speakers going back to Soviet times. In the 1970s, Moscow banned the teaching of Georgian. Patrick Cox reports on the growing tensions from Tbilisi.
