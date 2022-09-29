Read full article on original website
Russian losses are evident in the streets of a key liberated Ukrainian city
Bodies of Russian soldiers lie in the streets of Lyman after their comrades' retreat from the city, the latest in a series of setbacks for Moscow.
It's 'very hard to say' whether Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns called Russia's talk of nuclear weapons "deeply reckless" and said it should be taken "very seriously."
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south amid rapid advances in east
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Tesla boss rebuked for Twitter poll ‘solution’ to invasion
Bosnian elections overshadowed by higher power
On Sunday night, Bosnian voters went to the polls in an election marked by ethnic tensions. The vote saw a strong contest between ethnic nationalists and progressive parties across the country. But the process was ultimately overshadowed by changes to the country’s constitution forced through by Bosnia's unelected high representative. John Last reports.
The linguistic cold war between Russians and Georgians
More than 10,000 Russians are streaming across the border and into neighboring Georgia every day to escape being drafted. The influx is exacerbating tensions between the different language speakers going back to Soviet times. In the 1970s, Moscow banned the teaching of Georgian. Patrick Cox reports on the growing tensions from Tbilisi.
