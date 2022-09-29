High School Spotlight: Individual Conference Championship, Team Regional Title Make For Good Couple Of Weeks For Sherrard’s Boland

19 properties are up for auction in the latest Mercer County delinquent tax sale. The properties were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. The county will offer the properties through a sealed bid process. Bids must be submitted to the Mercer County Treasurer’s office by October 21. The mailing address is 100 SE 3rd Street, Aledo, Illinois 61231.

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO