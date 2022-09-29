High School Spotlight: Individual Conference Championship, Team Regional Title Make For Good Couple Of Weeks For Sherrard’s Boland

Read full article on original website
Mercer County High School Hall Of Fame Nominations Open
Nominations being accepted for the 2023 Mercer County High School Hall of Fame class. Former students and staff members and teams are eligible for consideration as well as friends of the school district says Mercer County High School assistant principal Andrew Hofer.
Mercer County Delinquent Tax Sale This Month
19 properties are up for auction in the latest Mercer County delinquent tax sale. The properties were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. The county will offer the properties through a sealed bid process. Bids must be submitted to the Mercer County Treasurer’s office by October 21. The mailing address is 100 SE 3rd Street, Aledo, Illinois 61231.
