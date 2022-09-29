Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state. This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale. ‘A’ is 90-100 ‘B’ is 80 – 89 ‘C’...
City honors Memphis 13 on 61st anniversary of district's school integration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city is honoring the Memphis 13 for their legacy of integrating area schools 61 years ago. A kickoff event was held Monday at Springdale Elementary with a screening of the Memphis 13 documentary, and a meet and greet with an artist who will create four murals, one for each school baring the faces of the Memphis 13 students.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
actionnews5.com
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program helps young boys mature into the best version of themselves. The Omega Program has been around for six years to help kids off the streets. This year the program is bringing in a new class of boys. “This is our...
New men's center honors fallen sergeant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1. The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
One shot in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
Sister searching for her brother’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The search continues for a killer after a man was gunned down in Hickory Hill two and a half years ago. That shooter, is still on the streets. WREG spoke with the victim’s family about that tragic night in Hickory Hill. “I am beyond angry, I am beyond angry it feels like […]
police1.com
Memphis officers celebrate reinstatement of 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis recently announced the reinstatement of its public safety pension plan for officers and firefighters hired after 2016. According to Action News 5 and city officials, “Upon retirement, employees will receive a monthly benefit, which is a percentage of their highest 3-year average.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Report: Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
Wolf River Greenway hosts second annual Mental Health Awareness Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wolf River Greenway hosted its second annual mental health awareness day Saturday morning. Kids and adults were able to enjoy yoga, kayaking, and cold pressed juices for free, while also learning how to keep their mental health in check. The event focused on sharing information that can help people cope with problems through nature.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Mother and Father honor deceased son by opening new center for men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher A. Pugh II was senselessly killed while trying to break up a fight in Lawton, Oklahoma where he was stationed, his family worked to find a new purpose. "There's not a day that I don't sit and think of my baby,"...
AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
Opinion | It may be politicking, but more funding for TBI is welcome news | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cynics might call it election year politicking. But whether it is or not, Governor Bill Lee’s announcement of additional staff at the state crime lab is welcomed news. Clearly the governor and Tennessee legislative leaders felt of the sting of sharp criticism for talking a...
South Memphis community looking to get rid of blight and clean up neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vacant lots have been plaguing Memphis neighborhoods and creating blight for years. In South Memphis, residents have had enough. Now they’re hoping to spark change within the community. FOX13′s Cierra Jordan spoke with a resident trying to clean up their neighborhood. “We have these...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0